Watch Dr. Pimple Popper cut scrambled-egg-like bits out of a man's cheek growth

Dr. Pimple Popper showed how she removed a lipoma buried deep in a man's cheek.

Instead of pulling it out all at once, she snipped off pieces bit by bit.

Dr. Pimple Popper said the bits resembled eggs.

Dr. Pimple Popper often compare her patients' lumps and bumps to food, from crème brûlée to mashed potatoes.

In a YouTube video posted this week, the celebrity dermatologist, whose real name is Dr. Sandra Lee, did just that with a man's "egg-cellent" cheek lipoma.

Lipomas are fat-filled growths that sit between a person's muscle layer and skin layer. Typically, lipomas grow slowly and are fairly small, about 2 inches in diameter according to the Mayo Clinic.

These growths usually feel doughy to the touch and, if pressed with a finger, will move around a bit under the skin. For most people, lipomas don't cause any pain, but for others, the growths can be painful if they're near any nerves or blood vessels. If that's the case, the lipomas can be drained.

People are more likely to form lipomas as they get older, according to the Mayo Clinic, usually between ages 40 and 60. Doctors aren't sure what causes lipomas in the first place, but they do believe some people have a genetic predisposition to get them.

Before treating the man, Dr. Pimple Popper pointed out that another doctor had tried to extract the growth before, but didn't remove all of it.

To start the procedure, Lee numbed the area and then used a blade to cut through the center of the lipoma. She then used a cauterizing pen to zap tiny blood vessels in the incision and prevent excessive bleeding.

Next, Dr. Pimple Popper used scissors to snip away at fibers under the skin to make it easier to locate the lipoma and extract it.

She used one hand to squeeze the skin around the growth while using her other hand to grab the lipoma with tweezers. After a few minutes of shimmying the lipoma around inside of the cavity, Lee decided to cut out tiny pieces of the growth.

Since the growth was deep under the man's skin, removing it bit-by-bit was a better strategy, according to Lee.

Each snipped lipoma bit looked like a piece of scrambled eggs, said Dr. Pimple Popper.

After double-checking that she removed the entirety of the lipoma, Dr. Pimple Popper closed the incision on the man's face with stitches.

