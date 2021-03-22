Watch Dr. Pimple Popper pull a 'scrambled egg lipoma' out of a man's neck

Sandra Lee Dr. Pimple Popper
  • Dr. Pimple Popper wrestled with a slimy and bloody lipoma that looked like scrambled eggs.

  • Since the patient had lots of fibers under his skin, it couldn't be removed in one pop.

  • Instead, Lee used her fingers, tweezers, and scissors to extract the lipoma bit by bit.

In a March 10 YouTube video, Dr. Pimple Popper gave an inside look at how she treats a lipoma, a type of fat-filled growth that sits between a person's muscle layer and skin layer.

Typically, lipomas grow slowly and are fairly small - about two inches in diameter according to the Mayo Clinic. In this case, the patient's lipoma was located on his neck behind his ear and was about the size of an apple. It had been growing for 10 years.

To remove the growth, Dr. Pimple Popper, also know as dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, used a surgical blade to cut through the center of the growth.

Right after she cut open the lipoma, blood started to seep out. To minimize bleeding and get a better look at the growth, Lee used a cauterizing pen.

She then used scissors to cut bits of the lipoma, loosening it from the walls of the patient's skin. When Dr. Pimple Popper did that, more blood flowed out of the wound.

When Lee used her hands to squeeze on each side of the lipoma, she realized it likely wouldn't come out in one swift pop, like many lipomas often do.

"He's not being too nice to me," Lee said of the lipoma.

That's when she decided to make the incision slightly larger and use her tweezers and fingers to dig out bits of the lipoma.

According to Lee, the lipoma came out gradually, rather than in one piece, because the patient had lots of fibers under his skin that acted like a "fishing net," catching bits of the lipoma on its way out. Lee said the tiny bits looked like "scrambled eggs."

After wrestling with the tough growth for nearly 10 minutes, Dr. Pimple Popper removed all of its remnants. To finish the job, she stitched the wound closed.

