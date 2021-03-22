Watch Dr. Pimple Popper pull a 'scrambled egg lipoma' out of a man's neck

Best Life
On March 20, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that 68 different types of pasta had been recalled after it was discovered they had been distributed without appropriate inspection by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The affected products include meat-filled pastas from brands including Ambrosino's, Calabria Imports, Conde di Savoia, Countryside Fresh Markets, Frankie's Deli, Frank's Deli, Gene's Marketplace On Oakton, Minelli Meat&Deli, Nature's Best, Piatto Pronto, Prisco's Family Market, S&T Provisions, Tony's Italian Deli&Subs, Vesuvio Bakery and Deli, Avanza Pasta, Fratello's, Caputo, and Zeppe's Italian Market. The full list of affected products can be found on the FSIS website.While there have not been any reports of adverse reactions related to the consumption of the aforementioned products, the USDA recommends that anyone with the affected pastas throw them away or return them to the store from which they were purchased. Those aren't the only foods subject to a recent recall, however; read on to discover which other popular products you should be ditching now. 1 Bottled water Spring is here, meaning you're likely spending more time outdoors than you have over the past few months—and possibly drinking more water to stay hydrated. However, if you've been sipping Real Water bottled alkaline water, you should stop immediately, now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has linked the product to five cases of non-viral hepatitis in Nevada. The affected water came in 5-gallon containers, individual bottles, and in Real Water concentrate, sold through home delivery and subscription services, online, and in stores. If you have the affected water at home, return it to the store from which it was purchased or get in contact with Real Water at 702-310-5437 or customerservice@drinkrealwater.com. 2 Chicken soup Chicken soup may be good for the soul, but when it comes to your health, it may be riskier than you'd expect. On March 12, the FSIS announced a public health alert for 24-oz. plastic containers of Signature CAFÉ Chicken Noodle Soup with White Meat Chicken. The affected soup, which has best by dates of Apr. 27, May 2, May 8, and May 16, 2021, is subject to the alert because it's labeled gluten-free, when it may actually contain the common allergen, thus presenting a health risk to those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivities. If you have this soup at home, the FSIS cautions against eating it; instead, contact Christine Wilcox, G.V.P. Communications, Albertsons Companies at christine.wilcox@albertsons.com for refund information. 3 Turkey sandwiches On March 10, the FDA announced that 34 MG Foods and Fresh to You turkey sandwiches had been recalled over potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. On March 19, the recall was expanded to include an additional three sandwiches that may have been similarly contaminated. While all the sandwiches' use by dates were either March 7 or March 9, meaning it's unlikely they're still in your fridge, if you do have any of the affected sandwiches at home, throw them away and contact MG Foods at 855-424-8390 to receive a refund. 4 Sesame oil Sesame oil may be considered a healthy cooking oil, but if you have Mediterranean Food Inc.'s Alqosh Sesame Oil at home, your wellbeing could be in serious jeopardy. On March 8, the FDA announced that 2-lb. jars of the brand's sesame oil were being recalled due to concerns they may have been contaminated with salmonella, which can cause flu-like symptoms, heart infections, or even death. The jars, which are marked with production date 08/16/2020, should not be used, but instead should be returned to the store from which they were purchased.