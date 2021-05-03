Watch Dr. Pimple Popper squeeze 'Oreo creme' out of a cluster of growths on a woman's cheek

Julia Naftulin
·2 min read
Sandra Lee Dr. Pimple Popper
Hollis Johnson/Insider

  • Dr. Pimple Popper treated a woman who had a cluster of milia, or tiny cysts, on her cheek.

  • Milia can't be popped because they're flat, so Lee used a blade and looped tool to extract them.

  • She also suggested using retinol, a chemical exfoliant, since it removes dead skin cells that contribute to milia growth.

Dr. Pimple Popper's social media feeds have been recently filled with large growths. But in a recent video, the celebrity dermatologist tackled smaller bumps in the form of tiny cysts, called milia, on a woman's face.

Milia, according to Dr. Pimple Popper, form on the top layer of a person's skin, usually on their face. They're filled with keratin, a type of protein the skin creates, and are non-cancerous.

Despite their smaller size, the milia delivered a show, spurting out a thick white substance that resembled Oreo creme, Dr. Pimple Popper said.

To treat the woman, Dr. Pimple Popper, whose real name is Dr. Sandra Lee, used the tip of a surgical blade to create small perforations in the milia.

In the video, Lee explained that milia can't be popped or squeezed because of their flat and close-to-the-skin nature.

Instead, she used a looped metal tool to press down with even pressure on the growth, and a thick white substance erupted from the incisions she had made.

Lee continued that process multiple times until the milia she was operating on was completely drained of pus.

Then, she moved onto other milia in the cluster. Dr. Pimple Popper used the same technique, poking tiny holes into each milia and then using her looped tool to drain them.

According to Lee, her goal with these extractions is to remove the small sac that contains each milia.

After a marathon of milia extractions, Lee gave the woman a retinol serum to incorporate into her skincare routine.

Retinol is a hyper-potent form of vitamin A. According to Lee, this helps to reduce milia by removing dead skin cells that would otherwise buildup and potentially get caught under the skin's surface.

  • If You Take This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

    The tablets or capsules in your medicine cabinet are intended to alleviate health issues. But sometimes, the pills you're popping can unfortunately have the opposite effect—and that is the case with one thyroid medication that the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of.More than 20 million people in the U.S. have a thyroid disorder, the American Thyroid Association (ATA) reports. And in many cases, these thyroid disease are treated with medication. Your thyroid, the butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck, helps regulate many of your body's functions, so managing any irregularities with medication is paramount to your overall well-being. But if you're taking one particular prescription drug for your thyroid, you could actually be compromising your health, according to a new nationwide recall. Keep reading to learn what medicine the FDA says to contact your doctor about, and for more pills that could be putting you at risk, check out If You Take This Popular Vitamin, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns. Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, has recalled NP Thyroid® nationwide. On Apr. 30, the FDA announced that Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, had voluntarily recalled a prescription thyroid medicine called NP Thyroid®, which is made of levothyroxine and liothyronine and is used for people with hypothyroidism. The company's 15-mg, 30-mg, 60-mg, 90-mg and 120-mg NP Thyroid® tablets have all been recalled.The medication was distributed nationwide to wholesalers, pharmacies, and healthcare offices."The products subject to recall are packed in 100-count and 7-count bottles," the notice says. The FDA announcement lists 35 100-count bottles, and three 7-count bottles among those recalled. You can check the full list on the FDA website.And for the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The issue with the NP Thyroid® tablets is that they are not the correct potency. Routine testing found that the NP Thyroid® tablets contained less than 90 percent of the labeled amount of liothyronine (T3) and/or levothyroxine (T4)—which makes it less potent and therefore less effective."Patients being treated for hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), who receive sub potent NP Thyroid®, may experience signs and symptoms of hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid)," the notice posted on the FDA's website warns. These include "fatigue, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, dry skin, puffy face, hair loss, slow heart rate, depression, swelling of the thyroid gland and/or unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight."And for another sign your thyroid may be out of whack, If You Notice This With Your Eyes, Get Your Thyroid Checked, Doctors Say. Almost 50 serious adverse events potentially related to the thyroid medication have been reported. As of Apr. 30, 43 serious adverse events with a possible link to NP Thyroid® had been reported to Acella."There is reasonable risk of serious injury in newborn infants or pregnant women with hypothyroidism including early miscarriage, fetal hyperthyroidism, and/or impairments to fetal neural and skeletal development," the FDA notice explains.Additionally, elderly people and patients with underlying cardiac disease have an increased risk of "toxic cardiac manifestations of hyperthyroidism" when taking the recalled medicine, including cardiac arrhythmia, palpitations, and cardiac pain.And for more things to take out of your medicine cabinet, If You Have These Supplements at Home, the FDA Says "Destroy Them". Patients taking NP Thyroid® should not stop taking it without contacting their doctor. Acella is working to notify anyone they've shipped the medication to to stop distribution of the NP Thyroid® tablets in question. According to the notice, "patients who are currently taking NP Thyroid® from the lots being recalled should not discontinue use without contacting their healthcare provider for further guidance and/or a replacement prescription."Anyone with questions about the recall should email Acella Pharmaceuticals at recall@acellapharma.com or call the company's representatives at 1-888-424-4341. The FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program is collecting further reports on adverse reactions or other problems with the recalled drug.And for another reason to see your doctor, If You Can't Stop Doing This at Night, Get Your Thyroid Checked.

  • One Major Side Effect of Eating Peanut Butter Every Day, Says an Expert

    There's no denying that peanut butter is delicious. It's superb on a sandwich, makes a tasty dip for apple slices and celery stalks and, if you've ever followed the advice of Lindsay Lohan's characters in 1998's The Parent Trap, goes great with Oreos. However, there is one major side effect of eating peanut butter every day: in some sensitive people, it may have an inflammatory effect on the body.Much like almond butter, peanut butter has monounsaturated fat, which is a healthy dietary fat that keeps you feeling full and satisfied after your meal. Peanut butter also boasts fiber as well as various vitamins and minerals such as potassium, biotin, magnesium, and zinc.But for some people, peanut butter may not be something you should be consuming every day. For starters, eating peanut butter all the time can easily lead to weight gain, especially if your peanut butter of choice is packed with added sugar and unhealthy hydrogenated oils. (Related: The #1 Worst Peanut Butter to Eat, According to a Dietitian.)Additionally, if you consume peanut butter too frequently, your body might start to develop an intolerance to it. "One side effect of eating peanut butter every day can be inflammation that stems from a peanut intolerance. Generally speaking, food intolerances, which notably are different than food allergies, can arise when we eat the same foods over and over again for weeks and months," says registered dietitian Lauren Minchen, MPH, RDN, CDN, nutrition consultant for Freshbit, the AI-driven visual diet diary app.While developing a food intolerance by eating too much peanut butter is not something that happens to everyone who eats peanut butter every day, it is still possible. If you feel like you're experiencing a variety of symptoms such as fatigue, skin rashes and acne, and weight gain and you eat peanut butter every day, you may want to consider getting blood work done."These intolerances are often marked in blood work by a rise in certain immunoglobulin antibodies, particularly IgG in intolerances. You may notice that your IgG is elevated for certain foods in your blood work results, which indicates an intolerance to those foods," Minchen tells us.According to Minchen, if you don't promptly deal with the intolerance, you will start to experience an array of physical changes and discomfort. "If not addressed by temporarily removing that food from your diet, this rise in immunoglobulins can trigger a larger inflammatory response, which can mean fatigue, runny/stuffy nose, skin rashes and acne, and weight gain," she explains.However, Minchen also notes that even if your body starts to become intolerant after consuming too much peanut butter, the response can be reversed over time."The good news is that, unlike with food allergies, temporary removal of the offending foods for three to six weeks generally decreases the IgG response, at which point you can reintroduce the offending foods to build tolerance again," she says. "The easiest way to prevent an intolerance is to simply eat seasonally!"Instead of eating peanut butter (or any food, really) every day, Minchen suggests diversifying your diet. As she puts it, "Try to switch up the foods you eat with every season to give your body a natural break from the same foods every day." So have almond butter one day, peanut butter the next, and maybe even give cashew butter a try! For other things you can expect when you eat peanut butter on the reg, check out Side Effects of Eating Too Much Peanut Butter, Say Dietitians.For more healthy eating news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

  • There's a Major Shortage of This Backyard Staple & It Could Ruin Your Summer

    With more and more people getting vaccinated, COVID numbers on the decline, and temperatures rising across much of the country, it's fair to say we've all never been this excited for summer. Whether you're getting ready for a trip or planning to spend some time in your own backyard oasis, chances are you're hoping to splash around in the pool in the coming months. Unfortunately, there's a major shortage of one necessity that could seriously hinder your ability to do that this summer. Keep reading to find out what it is, and for more things you might not be able to get your hands on at the moment, This Beloved Summer Food Is Disappearing From Stores and Restaurants. There is a massive nationwide chlorine shortage. That collective eagerness to take a dip this summer has people across the country facing a major shortage of chlorine, the disinfectant used to kill bacteria and control algae in pools and hot tubs. In a survey of 26 pool-supply shops conducted by Goldman Sachs, the researchers found that 15 shops expressed "uncertainty or doubt when asked about whether they will have enough chlorine for pool season," according to USA Today. Thomas Race, owner of Aqua Caribbean Swimming Pool Service in Florida, told the news outlet: "Our standard bucket of 3-inch chlorine tablets, which are the backbone of a lot of pools right now, have pretty much become scarce."Cody Saliture, the owner of Texas Pool Professionals, told CNBC his company has also been experiencing the shortage firsthand. They even started stockpiling chlorine tablets and looking for different chemicals to sanitize pools. "We're looking for anything that we can get that we don't have here in North Texas," Saliture said. "We've been to about six states and 15 cities [for supplies]."Tara Vassallo-Soto, co-owner of Rising Sun Pools and Spas in Raleigh, North Carolina, told local news outlet WRAL, "We're seeing more commercial accounts, people that have hotel pools, HOA pools, neighborhood pools, that again, people are desperate to open back up because they were shut down all last year." Vassallo-Soto said people are "coming in and trying to buy 8, 10 buckets of chlorine tablets at one time.""It's insane right now," Austin Price, a technician with Professional Pools and Care in Alabama, told Huntsville CBS affiliate WHNT-TV. "We're trying to do the best that we can. We want you to understand that with our distributors and things like that, they are back-ordered."And for the beloved condiment that's also disappearing, find out why There's a Major Shortage of This Popular Pantry Staple. The shortage stems from a fire at a chlorine plant last year. BioLab, a leading chemical plant that manufactures pool and spa treatment products, caught fire on Aug. 27, 2020—and the chlorine shortage stems from that incident, USA Today reports. The factory, located in Westlake, Louisiana, burned for nearly three days until the fire could be put out by firefighters."Being the industry leader in the production of these essential pool and sanitation products, BioLab is said to have lost a significant amount of its inventory due to this unfortunate incident," B&B Pool and Spa Center, a pool building company based in New York, says on its website. "Pool owners need these products now more than ever, especially during a global health crisis." And for more things that are hard to find at the moment, This Household Staple Is Disappearing From Shelves. And the COVID pandemic led to a rise in pool sales, increasing demand. In 2020, due to COVID, the pool business was hotter than ever. Tyler Hermon, a sales director at Pools of Fun in Indianapolis, Indiana, told Reuters that pool sales were booming. "I 100 percent attribute this to people quarantined at home," said Hermon. He noted in Aug. 2020 that there was a 43 percent rise in pool sales at his business from a year ago.Market data from IHS Markit cited by Goldman Sachs predicts an even bigger surge this summer. They estimate a 58 percent increase in pool sales between June and August compared to the same period in 2020, USA Today reports.And for more up-to-date news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. If chlorine isn't available for purchase, pool owners will need to be creative. "People are going to move their method of sanitization to another product, either a granular product or a liquid product," Mark Joslin, Pool Corp CFO, told Yahoo Finance. "But there's no shortage of ways to sanitize the pool. It just simply means at a certain point people will shift. We've also seen certain parts of the country accelerating the use of salt as a method of sanitization too."Similarly, Blue Haven Pools&Spas told The Miami Herald that, in place of chlorine, pool owners can maintain pool cleanliness with saltwater sanitizers, ozone purification, and UV light treatments.Swim University also recommends some household items that can be used for pool cleaning: baking soda, bleach, muriatic acid, borax, olive oil, white vinegar, lemon juice, rubbing alcohol, and vitamin C tablets.And for more products that may be harder to find these days, These 4 Beloved Foods Are Disappearing From Grocery Shelves, Experts Warn

    Gusty winds and continued dry weather have caused wildfires to flare up in portions of California, including one blaze in San Diego County that exploded in size over the weekend. And the fire threat is not over yet, according to forecasters. A brush fire, dubbed the Southern Fire, flared up in the community of Shelter Valley, California, near Anza-Borrego Desert State Park late Saturday afternoon. The fire was spreading at a "critical rate" shortly after it began, according to CalFire San Diego, exploding in size from 40 acres to 800 acres in about an hour's time as high winds made their way through the region. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned over 5,100 acres and was 25% contained. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The Southern Fire's rapid growth prompted the evacuation of around 500 people at the Butterfield Ranch campground on Saturday, according to Times of San Diego. Three structures have reportedly been destroyed. More than 200 firefighters are working to contain the blaze, and strong winds have not been the only element of Mother Nature that crews are battling. Early Sunday, low clouds kept firefighting aircraft from taking off, according to the Los Angeles Times. Great view of the extensive marine layer low clouds cover on GOES-17 satellite. Clouds and fog have spread into the passes and even into southern Imperial County. If you're traveling through mountain passes be on alert for areas of dense fog and low visibility. pic.twitter.com/VtLhVe6qKB— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 2, 2021 The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but initial reports from officials are that a man working on a metal fence post may have triggered sparks which ignited nearby dry vegetation. The gusty winds that contributed to the rapid spread of the Southern Fire will gradually diminish in Southern California through Monday. However, strong winds are forecast to last much longer farther north from near Redding to Sacramento and Modesto, California. Red flag warnings are in effect until Tuesday in this part of the state. Over 97% of California is in a drought, with conditions ranging from moderate to exceptional, according to the latest update from the United States Drought Monitor. At the start of the water year (Oct. 1, 2020), 67% of the state was in a drought. A lackluster wet season contributed to the expanding dryness. Forecasters say that no rain is in sight for parched California through at least the middle of the week, and building heat will add further stress to the drought-stricken state. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90s from Sacramento to Fresno, California, about 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above early May normals. Downtown Los Angeles will soar into the middle 80s by midweek, when middle 70s are more common. Triple digits are likely to return to the deserts. There may be an opportunity for a storm to bring some wet weather to Northern California toward the end of the week, but AccuWeather meteorologists are not hopeful that this will be a big rainmaker for the region and say the storm may only cause additional problems by kicking up more wind. Experts urge residents and visitors across the region to use extreme caution with any sources that could lead to fire ignition as the fire danger remains elevated. Parking cars over dry brush, for instance, or using outdoor power equipment and outdoor grills could spark fires. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • This One Thing Could Predict Dementia, Says New Study

    You can't predict if you'll get dementia but there are predictive factors—and researchers believe they have discovered a new one. "People with dementia may experience increased levels of pain 16 years before their diagnosis, according to new research," reports the National Institute on Aging today. "The study, funded in part by NIA and published in Pain, is the first to examine the link between pain and dementia over an extended period." Read on to see what pain they mean—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.Pain is a Correlate or Symptom of Dementia, Study Finds"Dementia and chronic pain both cause changes to the brain and can affect a person's brain health," says the NIA. "Although many people who have dementia also have chronic pain, it is unclear whether chronic pain causes or accelerates the onset of dementia, is a symptom of dementia, or is simply associated with dementia because both are caused by some other factor. The new study, led by researchers at Université de Paris, examined the timeline of the association between dementia and self-reported pain by analyzing data from a study that has been gathering data on participants for as many as 27 years."The researchers measured pain a few different ways: pain intensity, which is how much bodily pain a participant experiences, and pain interference, which is how much a participant's pain affects his or her daily activities. Some "associations were evident for a mean follow-up of 6.2 years." "These associations were stronger when the mean follow-up for incidence of dementia was 3.2 years," say authors. "In conclusion, these findings suggest that pain is a correlate or prodromal symptom rather than a cause of dementia."RELATED: 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay GuptaThere is Also a Heart-Brain ConnectionThis is not the first time a connection has been found between health issues and dementia. "Several conditions known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease — such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol — also increase the risk of developing Alzheimer's," reports the Alzheimer's Association. "Some autopsy studies show that as many as 80% of individuals with Alzheimer's disease also have cardiovascular disease….Regular physical exercise may be a beneficial strategy to lower the risk of Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. Exercise may directly benefit brain cells by increasing blood and oxygen flow in the brain. Because of its known cardiovascular benefits, a medically approved exercise program is a valuable part of any overall wellness plan." So remember that, and to protect your health, don't miss these Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers.

    Nearly 100,000 Mississippi residents were under a tornado emergency on Sunday night, including the city of Tupelo, as a confirmed large and destructive tornado tore through the region. Left in the wake of the night's weather was damage strewn across three communities, inflicting destruction on buildings and downing power lines. Drone footage captured by Brian Emfinger of Live Storms Media gave unparalleled footage of the massive twister working its way over Yazoo City, Mississippi. The power of the tornado's inflow cut the connection between the drone and Emfinger's control, as he lost the device shortly after recording the powerful scene. Shortly before 10 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a dire warning for the city of Tupelo, calling the situation particularly dangerous and life threatening as a confirmed tornado charged toward the city. A tornado emergency can be issued when a large, destructive tornado has been on the ground for an extended period of time and is approaching a populated area. "At 9:52 p.m. CDT, a confirmed large and destructive tornado was observed over Tupelo, moving northeast at 45 mph. TORNADO EMERGENCY for Tupelo. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW," the NWS warning said. Yazoo City residents Vickie and Nathan Savell survived the Sunday night tornado, but their new mobile home did not. According to The Associated Press, the couple's home had been completely destroyed after the twister lifted it off its foundation and tossed it about 25 feet. Vickie had been attending church at the time, while Nathan reportedly was driving home when he had to pull over and take shelter in his truck. "Oh my God, my first new house in 40 years and it's gone," Vickie told the AP while surveying the damage on Monday. Local law enforcement has reported extensive residential damage around the Elvis Presley Museum Area in Tupelo, along with downed trees and power lines. Tupelo is the birthplace of Elvis Presley. Around the Highway 151 area of town, local media reported a roof was torn off an apartment building. The city of Tupelo's Mayor's Office released a statement on Facebook on Sunday night, stating that damage had been reported throughout the city. This radar image captured shortly before 10 p.m. CDT Sunday, May 2, 2021, shows a tornado-warned thunderstorm tracking toward Tupelo, Mississippi. (AccuWeather) "Emergency crews are currently assessing the degree of damage. Please do not get out and drive. It is dangerous--there are reports that power lines are down on the roads. We will update you as soon as we know the extent of damage. Prayers that all are safe, and please keep our crews and first responders in your prayers also," the statement said. Forecasters noticed a "debris ball" signature on radar as the storm charged toward Tupelo, indicating debris being picked up by a strong tornado and lofted high into the atmosphere. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Adding to the severity of the situation was the timing of the tornado. At night, tornadoes are extremely difficult to see. "In parts of the south-central and southeastern United States, nighttime tornadoes are more common than in any other region of the nation," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said. Screen captures of a Mississippi Department of Transportation camera along Interstate 22 at Veterans Memorial Bridge showed what appeared to be a large tornado illuminated only by a flash of lightning, or possibly a power flash. Derrick Pounds Jr. helps his father clean up debris around their house on Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across the state on Sunday. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) Tupelo was not the only place in Mississippi that endured damaging tornadoes on Sunday. The NWS's Storm Prediction Center reported a preliminary total of 19 tornadoes in the state, along with one tornado in Louisiana. The town of Calhoun City, Mississippi, was hit particularly hard about two hours prior to the devastation that ensued in Tupelo. "The town of Calhoun City was hit hard tonight. Light poles have been snapped off. Trees in a few homes. Trees on vehicles. Damage to several businesses. Fortunately we have had no reports at this time of injuries. We are asking that you PLEASE STAY OFF THE ROADS AT THIS TIME. Emergency personnel are working feverishly to open the roads as quickly as possible," the Calhoun County's Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Survey crews with the NWS will examine the extent and severity of the damage to determine the exact strength, width and path length of each of the tornadoes in the coming days. In the meantime, forecasters urge residents to remain weather aware this week, as more rounds of severe weather are expected across the eastern-half of the nation through Tuesday. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

    The host called the messaging surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine “psychotic” This week on “The View,” things kicked off with a heated debate about the COVID-19 vaccine, as new research has come out indicating that the U.S. may not ever reach herd immunity. Host Whoopi Goldberg led the discussion, questioning why the vaccine and wearing masks was still being politicized. When the topic came to Sunny Hostin for input, the host made a big declaration, arguing that those who don’t get the vaccine should be “shunned.” Citing new data from PEW Research and other studies, Hostin listed of the groups of people who have indicated they won’t be getting a COVID vaccine. “White evangelicals, 45 percent say they won’t get vaccinated, according to a PEW Research. Republicans, almost 50 percent of Republicans are refusing to get the vaccine,” Hostin noted. “So we won’t reach herd immunity because of those particular groups. So I say we need to shun those that refuse to get vaccinated.” Following Hostin’s bold statement, Whoopi Goldberg then turned to Meghan McCain, asking if the threat of being turned away from businesses and public events would convince her to try and convince other people to go and get the shot. “No,” McCain answered simply. She then went to on to criticize how different groups of people have been encouraged to get the vaccine, arguing that for minorities, it was more of a “we’re in this together” mindset but for Republicans and evangelicals, it’s been much harsher. “The messaging toward evangelicals and Republicans is ‘You dumb hillbillies, stay the hell away from me.’ And I don’t think there’s any way that’s gonna convince anyone of anything if that’s the messaging coming out of the White House,” McCain said. McCain noted that though she agrees the vaccines are necessary, and is in fact vaccinated herself, other Republicans are feeling alienated. “I have no problems with vaccines, but the messaging is psychotic,” McCain said. Moments later though, she questioned the efficacy of the vaccine paired with the latest CDC recommendations. “A lot of this feels like it’s more about control than science. If the vaccine is 94 percent effective, which we are told by science and the CDC and all smart people who come on this show it is — if the vaccine works, why do we still have to wear masks outdoors? Why do we have to wear masks inside? And that’s also part of the messaging problem,” McCain argued. McCain went to say that she’s come up with an ad campaign, specifically designed to encourage Republicans to get the COVID vaccine, but that the idea has fallen on “completely deaf ears” and hasn’t been advanced. You can watch the full exchange below. SHUNNING ANTI-VAXXERS? Experts say America is unlikely to reach herd immunity soon because of vaccine hesitancy causing lower daily vaccination rates — the co-hosts weigh in and question if Pres. Biden masking outdoors is sending mixed messages. https://t.co/N8oGdPfbB5 pic.twitter.com/iXOOSslaiK— The View (@TheView) May 3, 2021 Read original story ‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Questions Vaccine: ‘Why Do We Still Have to Wear Masks?’ (Video) At TheWrap

  • S.C. restaurant manager ordered to pay Black employee he enslaved $500K

    Bobby Paul Edwards is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for enslaving John Christopher Smith from 2009 to 2014. A former South Carolina restaurant manager has been ordered to pay more than $546,000 in restitution to an employee with intellectual disabilities that he put to work for more than 100 hours a week with no pay. Bobby Paul Edwards, 56 is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for forced labor.