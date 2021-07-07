Watch Dr. Pimple Popper squeeze a lumpy fat mass out of a woman's bicep

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Dr. Pimple Popper treated a woman with a lipoma in her bicep.

Lipomas are non-cancerous and fat-filled growths that become trapped under the skin.

To remove the lipoma, Dr. Pimple Popper used a blade, scissors, and her fingers.

One of Dr. Pimple Popper's latest patient's gave the celebrity dermatologist a simple and satisfying pop, a departure from her messiest treatments.

In the recent video, Dr. Pimple Popper helped a woman with a lipoma, a fat mass, inside of her bicep.

To start, sliced through the growth's center with a surgical blade after injecting the area with a numbing solution off-camera.

Dr. Pimple Popper, whose real name is dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, quickly identified the growth as a lipoma.

A lipoma is a fat-filled growth that sits between a person's muscle layer and skin layer. Typically, lipomas grow slowly and are fairly small - about two inches in diameter, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Lipomas are encapsulated in a thin sac underneath the skin's surface, which often allows them to "pop" out of the skin in one squeeze, Dr. Pimple Popper explained in a previous video's description.

Right after Lee finished making the incision, the lumpy and off-white lipoma revealed itself. Next, she used her gloved fingers and scissors to loosen the lipoma from the patient's inner skin walls.

Dr. Pimple Popper also used her fingers to squeeze on both sides of the incision and push the lipoma to the surface. Soon, an amorphous blob of fat popped out of the skin cavity, though it remained connected to the patient by a piece of tissue.

After checking that she removed all of the lipoma bits, Dr. Pimple Popper used surgical stitches to close the incision.

According to Lee, the patient's post-surgery recovery should be painless because she removed the lipoma from a fatty area, rather than near muscle, which can be more tender.

