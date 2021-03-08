Watch Dr. Pimple Popper treat a veteran patient with a 'fossilized rock' cyst on his chest

  Dr. Pimple Popper reunited with an old patient to treat his latest growth: a chest cyst.

  Before, the man had dozens of Skittle-sized bumps that took multiple visits to treat.

  This time, Dr. Pimple Popper was able to remove the growth in one big squeeze.

Dr. Pimple Popper reunited with a former patient, where she removed a new cyst that'd grown on his chest since their original meeting about six months prior.

Dr. Pimple Popper posted a March 5 YouTube video that details the procedure.

Initially the patient came to the celebrity dermatologist, whose real name is Dr. Sandra Lee, for dozens of steatocystomas that grew on his face, neck, and scalp.

Steatocystomas are small raised bumps filled with oil and fat from the skin glands, according to the National Institutes of Health. They tend to form in clusters on the chest, upper arms, and face. Experts believe the non-cancerous growths are the result of genetic mutations.

After Dr. Pimple Popper dedicated an eight-part video series to the patient where she dubbed his tiny bumps "Skittles," she was able to see him for another skin condition, a chest cyst.

Unlike the small and plentiful steatocystomas, the cyst only required one big squeeze to remove most of its insides.

To start, Lee made an incision on top of the cyst and used her scissors to widen the opening. She did this after numbing the area.

Then she used her fingers to feel on both sides of the incision and get a better idea of how big the cyst was.

Skin cysts can form for two reasons, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Some form when a person's skin cells burrow under the skin and multiply to create a sac filled with keratin, a yellow liquid-like protein. Other times, a cyst forms when skin glands produce oil and that oil gets trapped under the skin, forming a thick and cheese-like substance.

"It looks like a little fossilized rock," Dr. Pimple Popper told the patient, adding that she was "mentally preparing" for the pop she was about to do.

As Lee began to apply pressure on the outside of the incision, she said it felt firm. Then a white crumbly substance spurted out of the growth.

Dr. Pimple Popper grabbed the bulk of the cyst with her tweezers and used her scissors to cut it free from the inside of the patient's skin.

His girlfriend said it looked like a seashell, while Dr. Pimple Popper called it "beautiful."

To finish the procedure, Lee used a cauterizing pen to stop bleeding and stitches to close the incision.

