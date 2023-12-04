Watch: Dramatic rescue in India during deadly Cyclone Michaung amid Chennai's 'worst' rain in decades

CHENNAI, India – Dramatic video shows one of many rescues across South India amid historic flooding as crews pulled a man trapped by raging floodwaters after Cyclone Michaung made landfall.

The India Meteorological Department continues to track Cyclone Michaung, which formed over the Bay of Bengal and is forecast to cross near Bapatla on Tuesday.

11 CLIMBERS KILLED, OTHERS MISSING FOLLOWING EXPLOSIVE ERUPTION OF MARAPI VOLCANO IN INDONESIA

Footage from the Greater Chennai Police taken on Monday shows a man in a deep hole at a construction site as floodwaters pour in. Rescuers threw the man a rope as he struggled to climb to safety. Local media reported that a sinkhole opened at the site during the torrential rains.

Heavy rainfall had been inundating South India for more than a week before Michaung made landfall.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel row a boat through a flooded street, during a rescue operation to help trapped civilians following heavy rainfall in Chennai on December 4, 2023. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) (Photo by R. SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Greater Chennai Police, Cyclone Michaung has claimed the lives of at least five people, and hundreds of rescues have been taking place across southern India.

Among the flooding rescues was a pregnant woman who needed assistance delivering her baby. Video from the Koyambedu Police team shows local authorities transporting the mother and newborn to a hospital in heavily flooded streets.

Very heavy to "extremely heavy" rainfall continues across multiple districts, including Chennai, where the rescue in the video took place. The India Meteorological Department said Chennai saw nearly 9 inches of rain from the storm over the past few days.

LIGHTNING KILLS MORE THAN TWO DOZEN PEOPLE IN INDIA IN SURPRISE STORMS

Tamil Nadu capital Minister KN Nehru is calling the rainfall the "worst" Chennai has seen in 70-80 years, The Times of India reported.

Greater Chennai Police reported flooding, winds and poor visibility from Michaung brought transportation by vehicle, train and plane to a standstill in some areas.

Meteorologists in India continue to forecast heavy rain, gusty winds and hail this week. Coastal areas are forecast to see more than 8 inches of rain through Tuesday.

Cyclone Warnings are in place for southeastern India, including coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamilnadu and Puducherry.





Original article source: Watch: Dramatic rescue in India during deadly Cyclone Michaung amid Chennai's 'worst' rain in decades