WATCH: Dramatic videos of Hurricane Ida ravaging Louisiana exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina

Over 1 million people are without power after Hurricane Ida made landfall on August 29. The Category 4 storm was one of the most intense hurricanes to ever hit the US.

  • Hurricane Ida tests protective measures put in place after Katrina

    Hurricane Ida is hitting Louisiana 16 years to the day that the same area was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. Officials built new levees and other protective measures to prevent the same level of disaster from happening again. Janet Shamlian reports.

  • Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana With 150+MPH Winds

    Hurricane Ida is pounding Louisiana. It made landfall with winds so strong they ripped the roof off of a clinic. In New Orleans the rain is falling so hard you can barely make out the French Quarter. One person died after being hit by a tree.

  • Hurricane Ida - live updates: Tropical storm declared as Mississippi feels impact of wind and floods

    Follow here for the latest updates after weather system makes landfall at Port Fourchon

  • Hurricane Ida leaves Louisiana flooded, drove 'final dagger' into town

    August 29 is not a day to celebrate in Louisiana. On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's devastation, Hurricane Ida brewed up its own tragedies on Sunday afternoon, drawing dangerously similar comparisons to its predecessor. In what could very well be the 2021 season's most devastating hurricane, Ida has left much of the southeastern portion of Louisiana underwater and without power, and authorities are scrambling to reach those affected by the hurricane's wrath. Upon developing into the

  • Ida tears through Louisiana, leaving over 1 million without electricity

    Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm after fierce winds and rain caused damage across Louisiana, leaving huge areas without electricity. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca joins CBSN from New Orleans with the latest.

  • New Orleans wakes up to full extent of damage from Hurricane Ida

    The hurricane, which neared Category 5 status, made landfall midday Sunday with winds of 150 mph. Here’s what the city is seeing on Monday morning.

  • ‘Go Get Them!’: Desperate Louisiana Residents Beg for Rescue After Hurricane Ida

    Reuters/Devika Krishna KumarLAFAYETTE, Louisiana—Rebecca Rome evacuated New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. That Hurricane Ida arrived on the 16th anniversary of that nightmare was not lost on her as Louisiana woke up to the trail of devastation left behind by the latest monster storm.“It was really nerve wracking all day yesterday,” Rome told The Daily Beast. “It was like we all have PTSD. It really brought back some bad memories.”Rome said her own family had made out OK, at least so

  • 'Pure chaos': WCVB photographer describes what New Orleans is like during Hurricane Ida

    Lee Harrington, who has been assisting sister station WDSU with its storm coverage for a few days, is calling the current state of affairs nerve-wracking.

  • U.S. Gulf Coast residents flee Hurricane Ida

    Airline passengers flooded to the Louis Armstrong International Airport in Louisiana hoping to leave the New Orleans area before Ida pummels the region, the local NBC news station said.It said all flights arriving and departing the airport on Sunday (August 29) have now been canceled and cited local officials as saying more than 200 hundred flights were impacted.The normally bustling French quarter of New Orleans appeared like a ghost town on Saturday night with most businesses already boarded up, NBC reported.Forecasters said Ida could make a U.S. landfall on Sunday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, generating winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kph), heavy downpours and a tidal surge that could plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under several feet of water.

  • How do hurricanes Ida and Katrina compare?

    Sixteen years ago, Hurricane Katrina overwhelmed New Orleans’ levee system and left most of the city underwater. Hurricane Ida made landfall exactly 16 years later as a larger storm, though stronger infrastructure means its damage should be less intense.

  • Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall

    Hurricane Ida made landfall along parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast on Sunday as a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. Ida could inundate much of the Louisiana shoreline as the state grapples with a COVID surge already taxing hospitals. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday said it appeared hundreds of thousands living in low-lying areas had evacuated, but evacuating COVID patients was not an option. “Evacuating these large hospitals is just not an option because there are not any other hospitals with the capacity to take them… This is a major, major storm that is going to test us in ways that we've not been tested before for a lot of reasons, but this COVID situation is certainly one of them.” New Orleans residents braced for the storm. Bourbon Street was practically deserted Sunday morning and businesses were boarded up. Local Janette Cole said she hopes for the best but fears for the worst. "Well, I mean, I believe in my city. I believe that, you know, things are going to work out. I'm just afraid that this will be another Hurricane Katrina." U.S. President Joe Biden tracked the hurricane from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Sunday. “I want to emphasize again. This is going to be a devastating – a devastating hurricane. A life-threatening storm. So please. All you folks in Mississippi. Louisiana, Mississippi and God knows, maybe even further east. Take precautions. Take it really very seriously.” It’s the first major test of the state’s levee system since Katrina in 2005… 16 years ago to this very day.Governor Edwards said Ida could be the state's worst direct hit by a hurricane since the 1850s.

  • Tropical Storm Ida could bring rain, thunderstorms, wind to Charlotte this week

    “A weak and brief tornado or two” are also possible in the Piedmont, forecasters said.

  • WATCH: Hot Weekend In The Triad Plus Hurricane Ida Expected To Make Landfall Early Sunday In Louisiana!

    WATCH: Hurricane Ida To Make Landfall Sunday Plus H

  • In photos: Hurricane Ida pummels Louisiana

    Hurricane Ida continued to lash Louisiana with heavy rains and winds overnight — triggering flash flooding and leaving over 1 million customers in the state without power. The only electricity in New Orleans was coming from generators.The big picture: The historic storm made landfall in Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 hurricane before gradually weakening to a still-dangerous Category 2 storm late Sunday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Pedestrians o