WATCH: Driver rescued after crash leaves tractor-trailer dangling off Florida turnpike overpass

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck driver is expected to be OK after his truck was left dangling off a highway overpass on Florida’s turnpike Saturday morning.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the tractor-trailer went over the side of the Beeline Highway overpass. A spokesperson said the crash occurred in rainy conditions and disrupted travel on the two highways for several hours.

PBCFR shared photos and videos of the crash that show the truck dangling as crews worked to get the driver safely out of the vehicle.

“Major accident Turnpike and Beeline. Driver is OK. Consider exiting turnpike at Okeechobee if you are headed northbound,” the agency wrote, alongside a photo of the crash.

PBCFR spokesman Capt. Tom Reyes said the driver was the only one involved in the crash, adding that weather conditions may have played a role.

“Weather may have played a role in this incident, as it was raining at the time of the crash,” Reyes said.

According to WPTV, the truck, which was hauling scrap metal, lost control while leaving the turnpike and was partially ejected from the overpass with the cab suspended in the air.

Officials were called to the scene at 8:15 a.m. and were able to get the driver out at 9:06 a.m. Following the rescue, the driver was aware and awake and communicating with first responders.

Reyes said the driver was able to walk from the bucket of the ladder truck to a waiting stretcher “under their own power.”

During the rescue, two other crashes occurred on the southbound side of the turnpike. Authorities said those incidents were attributed to people driving distracted and taking cellphone videos of the tractor-trailer crash.

