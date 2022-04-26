Watch: Duluth police catch driver in the act doing doughnuts along Buford Highway

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Duluth Police Department posted a video on social media showing officers catch a driver in the middle of doing doughnuts in a small lot along Buford Highway.

The video shows the driver pull into the lot in a silver Mercedes-Benz and switch seats with a passenger before the new driver begins turning tight doughnuts.

Shortly after, an officer pulls into the smoke-filled lot.

Police said that a 21-year-old was arrested and charge with reckless driving, laying drag and other charges.

