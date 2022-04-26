Watch: Duluth police catch driver in the act doing doughnuts along Buford Highway
The Duluth Police Department posted a video on social media showing officers catch a driver in the middle of doing doughnuts in a small lot along Buford Highway.
The video shows the driver pull into the lot in a silver Mercedes-Benz and switch seats with a passenger before the new driver begins turning tight doughnuts.
Shortly after, an officer pulls into the smoke-filled lot.
Police said that a 21-year-old was arrested and charge with reckless driving, laying drag and other charges.
𝘿𝙐𝙇𝙐𝙏𝙃 𝘿𝙊𝙉'𝙏 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔 ❎ This suspect was arrested after deciding to "test drive" a used Mercedes-Benz by doing donuts along Buford Hwy. He was not only caught on camera but was caught in the act by officers. pic.twitter.com/MWLsXpRGLh
— Duluth Police Department (@DuluthGaPolice) April 25, 2022
