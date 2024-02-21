WATCH: Dump truck slams into overpass in Dayton

New video shows a dump truck slamming into an overpass in Dayton Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported on US-35 eastbound near Abbey Avenue at 9:20 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

>> Truck driver with over 600 warrants arrested in Ohio

An iWitness 7 viewer shared video that shows the moment the truck’s raised bed crashes into the overpass.

Dispatch could not confirm if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.