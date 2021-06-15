What to watch for during Biden-Putin summit

President Joe Biden has kept his personal strategy regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin under wraps, but the White House is slowly releasing details about what to expect from the two leaders' highly anticipated meeting.

Nuclear stability, cybersecurity, and human rights have been floated as the top agenda items for the gathering in Geneva on Wednesday.

"Nothing is off the table," one senior administration official said Tuesday, before officials added that they were "not expecting a big set of deliverables."

But here is a rough outline of the logistics for the high-stakes tête-à-tête:

Putin will arrive first

Putin is scheduled to arrive at Villa La Grange, an 18th-century Swiss villa overlooking Lake Geneva, at 1 p.m. Central European Summer Time (7 a.m. EDT). Biden will follow soon afterward.

Biden and Putin will be greeted by the Swiss president

Biden and Putin will talk with Guy Parmelin, president of Switzerland, in Villa La Grange's library. Reporters and TV crews will be invited into the meeting room for a short period, but only Parmelin will speak. Biden was welcomed to Switzerland by Parmelin on Tuesday.

Biden and Putin will attend a smaller bilateral meeting

The two presidents will be accompanied by their chief diplomats, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and translators for the first session. Press will again be granted access for a short time.

Biden and Putin will take part in a larger discussion

Other key dignitaries will be added to the conversation, so the number of people in the room will be expanded to Biden and Putin plus five more attendees, according to senior administration officials. Officials will publish the names at a later time, the sources said.

No meal breaks

Senior administration officials estimate the talks between Biden and Putin will last between four and five hours, but no meals have been planned.

"No breaking of bread," one official said.

Biden and Putin will host separate press conferences

Unlike in Helinski in 2018 with former President Donald Trump, Putin is scheduled to hold his own press conference before Biden speaks with reporters.

