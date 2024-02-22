Watch eagles soar, enjoy a fish fry this weekend in Dallas County

Bald eagles take flight as the Iowa DNR conducts its annual eagle survey Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at the Bob Shelter Recreation Area in Johnston.

Fish Fry - Adel

5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 at St. John's Church, 24043 302nd Pl, Adel.

St. John's Catholic Church will host a community fish fry on Friday nights through March 8. The menu includes hand battered fish, grilled cheese sandwich, fries, baked potatoes and coleslaw. The cost is $12 a plate, with a maximum of $40 per family. Children under five eat free. Dine-in and carry out will be available.

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 at Assumption Catholic Church Gym, Granger.

Knights of Columbus will host a weekly fish fry on Fridays through March 22. The menu includes baked and fried fish, baked potato or French fries (fries are dine-in only), homemade coleslaw, dinner roll and cheese pizza. The Catholic Women's Club will also serve homemade desserts.

Fish Fry - Perry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 at St. Pat's School Gym, Perry.

The St. Pat's Knights of Columbus will host Lenten fish fries on Fridays through March 22. The menu will include fried or baked fish, fish tacos, potatoes, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Shrimp is $3 extra. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10 and free for kids 4 and under, for a maximum of $30 per family.

Fish Fry - Van Meter

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 at Van Meter Veterans Reception Center.

A fish fry will be held on Friday nights through Lent at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center. The menu includes fish, fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. A free-will donation will be taken for dine-in or carry out.

Mother-Son Dance

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 at South Prairie Elementary.

Support the DCG After Prom while bringing your son(s) and dancing the night away on Friday, Feb. 23. The Mother/Son Dance is open to PK-6 students. The cost is $20 per couple, $5 each additional child up to $30, with cash, check or Venmo accepted at the door. The event includes crafts, desserts and drinks. A sensory space will be provided.

Father-Daughter Dance

6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at South Prairie Elementary.

Support the DCG After Prom while bringing your daughter(s) and dancing the night away on Saturday, Feb. 24. The Father/Daughter Dance is open to PK-6 students. The cost is $20 per couple, $5 each additional child up to $30, with cash, check or Venmo accepted at the door. The event includes crafts, desserts and drinks. A sensory space will be provided.

Eagle Watch

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 at Saylorville Reservoir.

The return of the bald eagle is a conservation success story and a cause for celebration. We will gather at the open waters below the Saylorville Reservoir where these birds historically congregate and answer questions regarding the day’s phenomenon. Spotting scopes or binoculars are recommended. This program is a joint effort between DCCB, Iowa Audubon and the Corps of Engineers.

Soup Supper

4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 at Minburn United Methodist Church.

Heartland Warriors 4-H Club will host a soup supper on Sunday, Feb. 25. The menu includes potato soup and chili along with a variety of desserts. Takeout will be available. All free-will donations will support the Heartland Warriors 4-H Club and their community supported activities.

OPERA Iowa's 'Beauty and the Beast'

7 p.m. Friday, March 1 at Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St., Perry.

Area residents will have the chance to hear one of Iowa’s premier performing arts organizations when OPERA Iowa, Des Moines Metro Opera’s educational touring troupe, arrives on Friday, March 1. OPERA Iowa will be presenting "Beauty and the Beast," sung in English. Enjoy a twist on the classic fairytale with the world premiere tour of Grétry and Borths' "Beauty and the Beast." The performance is sponsored by the Perry Fine Arts. The concert is free. Donations are accepted. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Things to do this weekend around Dallas County include eagle watch, fish fries