WATCH: East Texas hit by hail during severe weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Photos and videos of hail have been pouring in from around East Texas as severe weather hit the area on Saturday night and Sunday evening.
East Texas roads flood during severe weather, evacuation urged for some
The following photos and videos were submitted to KETK by East Texans:
TYLER
If you’d like to send KETK any photos or video from the recent severe weather email Newsroom@KETK.com.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.