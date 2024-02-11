WATCH: East Texas hit by hail during severe weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Photos and videos of hail have been pouring in from around East Texas as severe weather hit the area on Saturday night and Sunday evening.

The following photos and videos were submitted to KETK by East Texans:

TYLER



Photo courtesy of Jordan Sillars in Tyler.

Photo courtesy of Lily Dean in Tyler.

Photo courtesy of Susan Porter in Tyler.

