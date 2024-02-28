Watch: Ed Sheeran plays with badminton star, experiences yee sang in Malaysia

[Source]

Ed Sheeran made the most of his time in Malaysia by exploring the local culture ahead of his sold-out concert in Kuala Lumpur over the weekend.

What he did: Sheeran, 33, performed in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, Feb. 24, as part of the Asian leg of his +–=÷× (The Mathematics) Tour. Prior to the concert, the English crooner engaged in various activities, including batik-painting with fans, getting a clean-shave at a longstanding barber shop and buying some flowers for his security guard from a local florist.

The “Celestial” singer also played badminton with national athlete Chan Peng Soon, along with local content creators Jinny Boy and Joseph Lee. The one-versus-three game ended with Chan beating all three men and Sheeran giving the badminton star an Ipswich Town F.C. jersey, which his tour sponsors.

Sheeran also experienced "yee sang," a traditional salad dish that is tossed and enjoyed by families and friends during the Chinese New Year. Jinny Boy explained the significance of the dish as a means of spreading abundance, prosperity and wealth.

About the concert: More than 12,000 fans reportedly filled the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur for Sheeran’s concert, which was opened by fellow British artist Calum Scott. The event, which was threatened by heavy rains earlier in the day, saw Sheeran perform without playback in a 360-degree stage.

"I know Saturday night is a sacred night. You could be doing anything, but you choose to spend it with me,” the singer-songwriter reportedly told the crowd. “Thank you for braving the weather and the shadow. I hope you enjoy this.”

Saturday’s concert marked Sheeran’s third visit to Malaysia. Unfortunately, some fans had to leave the event early due to public transport difficulties.

Sheeran is scheduled to perform in Jakarta next on March 2.

