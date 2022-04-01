Watch out for efforts to block 'sunshine' on Florida meetings and records | Our View

J.B. "Pig" Parker's name doesn't show up in the news as often as it used to.

Parker was arrested along with three other men in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 18-year-old Frances Julia Slater, step-granddaughter of actress Frances Langford and outboard motor magnate Ralph Evinrude, on April 27, 1982.

Parker was convicted of murder and sentenced to death. However, due to changes in the way state law is interpreted, he's due for another hearing, probably later this fall, at which his death sentence will be reviewed.

Here's one of the oddities of this case: Parker's attorney, Jordi Zaragoza, filed a motion in December, asking a judge to impose a gag order so the parties involved wouldn't release any information ahead of the hearing that might be considered prejudicial to a jury.

It was an unusual request since very little about the case has been published in the media, including TCPalm, in recent years.

Unfortunately, it's all part of a trend by some lawyers and government officials to try to keep important information from reaching the public. It's a trend this news organization, when possible, will spend its resources to fight on the public's behalf.

In the Parker case, it's hard to imagine what anyone might find prejudicial. The circumstances of Slater's death and the evidence linking Parker to it have been public for decades.

Zaragoza apparently wanted to make an arbitrary power play to keep information out of the hands of the media — and, by extension — the public.

TCPalm's legal team intervened, suggesting the gag order wasn't necessary. Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer agreed, leaving the potential flow of information unrestricted.

No big deal? Actually, it is.

Florida once had a well-deserved reputation as a state where access to public meetings and records tilted strongly in its citizens' favor. The Sunshine State nickname suited not only our weather, but also our public records and meetings laws.

There were exemptions and exceptions to those laws, but they were limited and often based on sound reasoning.

Unfortunately, laws and procedures guaranteeing public access seem to constantly be under attack, as the attempted gag order in the Parker case illustrates.

Every year, legislators file bills in Tallahassee seeking to increase exemptions to public records laws, sometimes for reasons that benefit special interest groups but have little value to the public at large.

The state's version of Marsy's Law was intended to afford greater protection for crime victims, but it's often used as a tool to shield information from the public.

For example, some police agencies have interpreted Marsy's Law to withhold a police officer's identity if the officer was an alleged victim of assault, then shot and killed a suspect.

But what if that "victim" was accused of police misconduct in the same case? The law shouldn't be used to protect the officer from public scrutiny.

There are other more subtle ways to keep people in the dark about what public officials are doing. For example, some city and county governments hold meetings during the day, when lots of citizens work.

Don't forget about last fall, when an unspecified security incident shut down the Martin County Tax Collector's Office for three weeks. To this date, the office still hasn't released any information about what caused the incident and what steps, if any, have been taken to prevent it from happening again.

In 2020, TCPalm hired attorneys to convince lawyers for Sebastian's mayor, city attorney, and city manager a closed mediation session to discuss counter lawsuits with a city council member would violate provisions of Florida's open government law. The mediation session was cancelled.

These battles might not seem relevant to most people's everyday lives — until they are.

Making frivolous gag order requests in long-running legal battles is just one of many ways to erode transparency within our democratic system. Now, as always, the public and its media watchdogs must remain vigilant.

