Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

Benzinga

Companies Reporting Before The Bell • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $368.66 million. • Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • 1847 Goedeker Inc. Commom Stock (AMEX:GOED) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ:PESI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $4.48 million. • Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MTNB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.02 million. • Qudian (NYSE:QD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $96.78 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell • Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $70.42 million. • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $12.32 million. • Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.46 million. • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $197.06 million. • Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.00 million. • LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.64 million. • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand. • Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $25.42 million. • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.49 million. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.