Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read

All's well that ends well.

A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic.

The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward.

More stories from theweek.com
5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troubles
Chuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories
Is nuclear fusion the answer?

Recommended Stories

  • Suez Canal: Giant container ship freed after blocking trade for six days

    Salvage teams succeed in freeing container ship that had held up 'tens of billions of dollars’ worth of global trade.

  • Suez Canal traffic resumes as megaship refloated

    The giant container ship MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade.

  • U.S. lawmakers urge USPS board to halt delivery vehicle contract

    Thirteen U.S. House Democratic lawmakers on Monday urged the U.S. Postal Service's governing board to halt implementation of a contract that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles. In February, the USPS awarded a contract to Oshkosh Corp to build a mix of gasoline-powered and electric vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc to build an all-electric fleet. The lawmakers, including Representative Gerald Connolly, who chairs a subcommittee that oversees USPS, Jared Huffman, Tim Ryan, Debbie Dingell and others, also suggested the decision was in defiance of an executive order issued by President Joe Biden to electrify the federal government's vehicle fleet.

  • Judge throws out terrorism threat charge for 3 accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot

    A Michigan judge ruled Monday that three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) will stand trial for gang membership, felony firearm and providing material support to terrorism, but dismissed charges of threat of terrorism, the Detroit News reports. Why it matters: Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico are three of the seven men accused of having ties to the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia group charged in the plot. Whitmer wasn't the only governor they allegedly planned to target, the FBI has said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "There has to be some form of intent here to incite mayhem," said Judge Michael Klaeren of the 12th District Court, per Detroit News.The threat charge was dismissed because the group communicated on encrypted platforms, which is "in many respects no different than thinking the thought to yourself," Klaern said.The big picture: According to Klaeren, the group had a "multi-tiered vetting process, secret means of communication, required training and exclusive membership.""They started a very big snowball that wasn't going to stop," Klaeren said. Though the plot didn't materialize, "even something stupid can be a plan," he added.Klaeren called the three men "erratic" and said he has reason to believe a successful kidnapping would "result in injury or death or the commission of other violent crimes."Go deeper ... DHS chief: Domestic extremism is "single greatest terrorism-related threat" in the U.S.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Oil ends higher as traders expect shipping delays to persist, even as the Suez Canal is cleared

    Oil futures end higher Monday, shaking off earlier losses, with traders expecting shipping delays to persist, even as one of the world's largest container vessels has been freed in the Suez Canal.

  • Galápagos tortoises: 185 babies seized from smugglers

    Officials found 185 baby Galápagos tortoises wrapped in plastic and packed into a suitcase.

  • 'Do you miss me yet?' Donald Trump hijacks Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rail against Joe Biden

    Traditionally, wedding speeches are used to heap praise on a happy couple as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. But when Donald Trump grabbed a microphone at a Mar-a-Lago reception earlier this month, he railed against Joe Biden, Iran, China, the migrant crisis on the southern border and questioned the result of November's election in a rant that has been posted online. Dressed smartly in a tuxedo, the former president held court on the dance floor in front of a nervous-looking wedding band at the reception for John and Megan Arrigo, asking guests: “Do you miss me yet?” In a video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, had dropped sanctions against Iran and said that the situation on the Mexican border is a “humanitarian disaster,” the “worst that it has ever been” and is going to “destroy the country.” Speaking at the Florida resort where he has been staying since leaving office, Mr Trump said he had “turned off the news” but launched into a number of current affairs issues.

  • Beautiful White Corvette Goes Up In Flames

    There goes $20K worth of modifications and hours he'll never get back!As car enthusiasts we have a special emotional connection to our beloved vehicles, we build these cars ourselves. Our materials usually include sleepless nights, thousands of tears, and far too much blood. Of course, it's also important not

  • Oil rises as traders expect OPEC+ to hold output cuts

    Oil prices edged higher on Monday after Reuters reported that Russia would support stable oil output from OPEC+ ahead of a meeting with the producer group later this week. Futures had fallen earlier in the session on news that a container ship in the Suez Canal blocking traffic for nearly a week had been refloated. Russia will support broadly stable oil output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia (OPEC+) in May, while seeking a relatively small output hike for itself to meet the rising seasonal demand, according to a source familiar with Russia's thinking.

  • Earnings Scheduled For March 29, 2021

    Companies Reporting Before The Bell • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $368.66 million. • Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • 1847 Goedeker Inc. Commom Stock (AMEX:GOED) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ:PESI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $4.48 million. • Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MTNB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.02 million. • Qudian (NYSE:QD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $96.78 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell • Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $70.42 million. • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $12.32 million. • Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.46 million. • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $197.06 million. • Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.00 million. • LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.64 million. • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand. • Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $25.42 million. • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.49 million. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Angela Merkel threatens to take control of lockdown from regional leaders in new stand-off

    Angela Merkel is pressing for a hard coronavirus lockdown in a new stand-off with German regional leaders. In a television interview on Sunday night, Mrs Merkel, the German chancellor, threatened to take control of lockdown measures away from Germany’s 16 regional governments. “We have to do more,” Mrs Merkel told Anne Will, one of Germany’s most influential talk show hosts. “If necessary I will invoke the Infection Protection Act to force the state to act. I am not prepared to stand by and do nothing for the next two weeks.” Concern is mounting in Germany over rapidly rising infections, although deaths continue to fall. Under Germany’s federal system, it is currently the regions that have the say over lockdown. As chancellor, Mrs Merkel can use emergency laws to take control, but she has so far been reluctant to do so, citing the need for consensus.

  • Watch a rare video of robots jumping and dancing inside one of America's leading robotics firms

    Inside American robotics giant Boston Dynamics, robots leap and dance while engineers work on the next generation.

  • Rebels leave beheaded bodies in streets of Mozambique town

    Fierce fighting for control of Mozambique's strategic northern town of Palma left beheaded bodies strewn in the streets Monday, with heavily armed rebels battling army, police and a private military outfit in several locations. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Monday for the attack, saying it was carried out by the Islamic State Central Africa Province, according to the SITE extremist monitoring group. The rebel claim said the insurgents now control Palma's banks, government offices, factories and army barracks, and that more than 55 people, including Mozambican army troops, Christians and foreigners were killed.

  • Armie Hammer's wild family history includes a $180 million fortune, New York City's biggest art scandal and a 1955 murder

    Details about Armie Hammer's family history have been uncovered after the actor was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster “tear down” or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.

  • CDC: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are 90% effective in real-world conditions

    People who are fully vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna are 90% less likely to get infected with COVID-19, according to a CDC study that tested nearly 4,000 health care workers and other essential workers for the virus weekly. Why it matters: The data show how well the vaccine performs in non-clinical trial settings. During the mRNA clinical trials for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, effectiveness from full vaccination was about 95%.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The vaccine was 90% against infections regardless of symptom status, the report says.Vaccine effectiveness of partial immunization — greater than 14 days after first dose, but before second dose — was 80%.The findings provide researchers with more evidence that vaccines reduce the risk of infections, including asymptomatic ones.What they're saying: “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, said in a statement. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 2 college students die when boat capsizes during crew club practice, Iowa officials say

    The second student was found dead Monday.

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up bid to revive defense of Kentucky abortion law

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by Kentucky's Republican attorney general to defend a restrictive state law, struck down by lower courts, that abortion rights advocates have said would effectively ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the justices to let him intervene in defense of the Republican-backed law after Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's administration dropped the case. The Supreme Court is being asked to decide only that narrow issue, and not whether the law violates Supreme Court precedents holding that women have a right to obtain an abortion.

  • NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins truck race on dirt track

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Bristol Motor Speedway.