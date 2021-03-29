Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship
All's well that ends well.
A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic.
The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.
They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f
— Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021
The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward.
Joyful tooting from the tugboats that freed the #EVERGIVEN.
Position update: the ship is 1.6 nm north of her stuck position...and still moving!
Video: Egyptian Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PIxe5us8KK
— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021
More stories from theweek.com
5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troubles
Chuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories
Is nuclear fusion the answer?