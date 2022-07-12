WATCH: Englewood police cruiser rammed by vehicle, suspect flees

Jul. 12—A suspect fled after he reportedly rammed an Englewood police cruiser with a vehicle early Monday morning.

No officers were injured, but the cruiser was inoperable due to damage, according to Englewood Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, police were outside the Hampton Inn at 180 Rockridge Road, checking a parked vehicle with its headlights on. The officer thought the vehicle wasn't occupied, but when he knocked the on the window, he noticed a man in the driver's seat with a female passenger, according to police.

The man reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and hit the cruiser, which was blocking the vehicle, multiple times.

Cruiser camera footage showed the cruiser shaking a few times and two officers standing outside it. At one point the other vehicle went in front of the cruiser and nearly hit the officers.

Once the cruiser was pushed far enough, the suspect fled.