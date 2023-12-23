WATCH: ‘Erratic’ Tampa driver leads officials on multi-county pursuit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old Tampa man is behind bars after leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Tampa police on a multi-county pursuit Friday night.

Around 9:27 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a grey 2022 Chrysler 300 sedan on I-75 mile marker 293 after the suspect fled Tampa police during their attempt to pull the driver over.

An affidavit said while fleeing this second attempted traffic stop at a high speed, the driver, identified as Ricky Javon Napper III, crashed into another vehicle and fled the scene of the accident.

FHP said Napper was being chased on northbound I-75 before turning around and traveling southbound, as a TPD helicopter followed him. Then Napper began traveling on the outside shoulder and driving “in a very erratic manner.”

Napper eventually exited I-75, heading westbound on I-4. Officials chased him until he gave up and pulled into a Circle K gas station located at 6820 North 56th Street in Tampa.

He was arrested, taken to the Hillsborough County Jail, and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, reckless driving with property damage or personal injury, and fleeing to elude at a high speed.

