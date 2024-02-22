Watch: Escaped bull wanders into Colorado pond, gets stuck in mud

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Colorado came to the rescue of an escaped bull that wandered into a pond and became stuck in the mud.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded when the bull escaped from a property near the intersection of Colorado Highway 93 and 82nd Avenue.

The bull had wandered into a nearby pond and gotten stuck in the deep mud.

Personnel from Fairmount Fire, Arvada Fire and Jefferson County Animal Control responded to the scene to assist with the rescue.

The rescuers were able to get the bull to more stable ground where it could walk out of the pond.

The bull was returned to its owner, who said the animal is kept as a pet.

Thank you to @Fairmount_FR, @ArvadaFire for getting the bull out of the sh$/! pic.twitter.com/ApjsFAkCO4— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 21, 2024