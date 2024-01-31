Watch: Escaped Highland monkey spotted by drone in nearby woodland

A monkey nicknamed Kingussie Kong after escaping from a wildlife park in the Scottish Highlands has been spotted by a drone.

The male Japanese macaque, which broke free from the Highland Wildlife Park on Sunday was captured by an aerial camera on Tuesday afternoon in the latest sighting.

Footage of Kingussie Kong shows the monkey clambering through thick undergrowth of a forest after being located by a drone specialist.

The red-faced primate has been called so by residents of the nearest town, Kingussie.

Ben Harrower, the director of BH Wildlife Consultancy, confirmed he had located Kingussie Kong on January 30.

A drone is released to help search for the Japanese Macaque which found a way out of its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park

Mr Harrower said: “Over the last two days we have been working with Highland Wildlife Park and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland to locate the Japanese Macaque with the drone and we are pleased to show you the first footage we have captured of him.

“Despite the sun making it difficult for our thermal imaging to work effectively this morning, we were able to locate the Japanese macaque this afternoon.

“The macaque looks in good health and we will continue to support RZSS and the Highland Wildlife Park to help with the safe return of the monkey.”

Highland Wildlife Park said it had received a report of the Japanese macaque being spotted on Tuesday morning, with residents in the town of Kincraig urged to remain on the lookout for the primate.

After a commercial heat-seeking drone failed to locate Kingussie Kong on Monday, Cairngorms Mountain Rescue joined the search and offered use of its hi-tech thermal imaging drone.

The male monkey escaped from its enclosure on Sunday, with keepers claiming it fled its home following a fight during mating season.

While Japanese macaques do not typically attack humans, they have been known to bite and scratch when threatened.

Keith Gilchrist from Highland Wildlife said: “We’re asking locals to please bring any obvious potential food sources like bird feeders or food waste inside, as we’re hopeful that the monkey will return to the park if he can’t find food elsewhere.

“Although the macaque is not presumed dangerous to humans or pets, our advice is to not approach him.”