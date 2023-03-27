Watch Eugene Levy travel the globe in new series 'The Reluctant Traveler' for Apple TV+

Travel with Eugene Levy on Apple TV+.

Beloved "Schitt's Creek" and "Best in Show" star Eugene Levy has returned to our screens this year. His new series, "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy," follows the actor as he travels around the globe, from Costa Rica to Finland and beyond.

The series debuted on Apple TV+ in late February. You can catch all eight episodes when you sign up.

Where can you watch "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy"?

"The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy" is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is available on Apple devices, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and third-generation Apple TVs, as well as Panasonic, Playstation, Xbox, Vizio, Samsung, LG and Sony Smart TVs and Roku, FireTV, Android TV and Google TV streaming devices.

What is "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy" about?

The series follows Eugene Levy, a self-professed reluctant traveler, as he travels (occasionally at the recommendation of son Dan Levy) to eight different places around the globe, including Finland, Costa Rica, Venice, Utah, Maldives, South Africa, Lisbon and Tokyo.

How can you sign up for Apple TV+?

You can sign up for Apple TV+ to stream "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy." You'll pay $6.99 a month for the service, or $69.99 for the year. New subscribers will sign up online or download the Apple TV+ app.

If you prefer to bundle your streaming services, you also sign up for an Apple One account which bundles Apple TV+ with other Apple services like Music, Arcade and iCloud+ starting at $16.95/month. In addition to the series, Apple TV+ offers plenty of other original series like

