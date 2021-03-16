Evergrande $121 Billion Empire to Give Scorecard After Scare

1 / 2

Evergrande $121 Billion Empire to Give Scorecard After Scare

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Five months after billionaire Hui Ka Yan navigated a liquidity scare at his China Evergrande Group, investors are about to get a fresh read on the financial health of the conglomerate.

Evergrande’s four main listed units will report earnings this month, starting with its services arm on Tuesday, followed by its electric-vehicle startup on March 25. Dates for the debt-saddled developer and cultural business unit are yet to be announced.

The results will offer the biggest clues on how the group is doing since its cash crunch in September sent investors running for the exit and spooked China’s top financial officials. Since the crisis, Hui’s empire has won more shareholder support, more than doubling its combined market size to $121 billion as of Monday’s close.

“For Evergrande, especially due to its high gearing, we believe that they will work even harder to make sure that banks will continue to support them,” said Raymond Cheng, a property analyst at CGS-CIMB Securities.

The policy environment has swiftly changed since the saga. In the third quarter, officials drafted what state-run media have called “three red lines” -- debt metrics that developers will have to meet if they want to borrow more. Evergrande breached all three, meaning it may not be allowed to increase its debt in the following year.

Meanwhile, authorities are reportedly wary on EV investments by developers, as latecomers like Evergrande jockey for a slice of the market. And China has tightened rules for firms outside the traditional financial industry that are designated as financial holding companies, a label given to Evergrande in 2018.

The group’s market value kept swelling on Tuesday, with the EV unit up as much as 7.9% in morning trading after announcing a new joint venture with a Tencent Holdings Ltd. company to develop a smart vehicle operating system.

Here are key things to watch during the earnings season:

1. Deleveraging Target

One critical element is Evergrande’s deleveraging progress. The company said it pared debt by 158 billion yuan ($24 billion) in the nine months ended Dec. 31, reaching a milestone in its goal to cut borrowings by about 150 billion yuan each year from 2020 to 2022. That was the first meaningful progress after years of a poor track record on deleveraging. Meeting the target would mean Evergrande will cut total borrowings by about half in three years.

Particularly worth watching is whether the company will reveal a clearer timeline to meet certain debt criteria. Smaller rival Greenland Holdings Corp., which also breached all three metrics, was able to reach one debt requirement in February, according to a company statement. Sunac China Holdings Ltd. aims to comply with all three by 2022.

2. EV Launches

While the EV startup has swelled to about $62 billion in market value, further gains in share price may hinge on investors’ response to its product launches. In a delayed timetable, it aims to start mass production in the second half of 2021, the vehicle unit said in August. The company has unveiled a range of six new-energy cars covering sedans and SUVs, but they haven’t been officially launched.

The EV unit in September proposed a listing on the Shanghai stock exchange’s Science and Technology Innovation Board, an important move for the conglomerate’s deleveraging. No progress has been announced since then.

3. Margin Pressure

Earnings of the main developer business are particularly important for Evergrande because its new ventures are either losing money or making only small profits. But the developer’s margin faces a potential decline under heavy discounts. Evergrande’s gross margin may remain 25%, around the same level as end-June, according to a survey of seven analysts. That would be the lowest for a full year since 2004, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Cash flow through property sales remains an important way for Evergrande to boost liquidity and income, but has been met with skepticism.

UBS Group AG analysts have expected Evergrande’s contract sales to decline 2% from 2020 to 707 billion yuan this year, while the developer has flagged it can reach 3.6% growth to 750 billion yuan. A drop in February sales raised concerns that large discounts may not be enough to drive sales in smaller cities, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.

(Updates with share gain of EV unit in the seventh paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Plans New Food-Trading Giant With Cofco Merger and IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest food company plans to merge its international trading division with several domestic businesses to create a new agricultural commodity behemoth before embarking on an initial public offering.Cofco Corp. has hired bankers to advise on a plan to combine Cofco International Ltd. with some of its domestic trading and processing assets, according to people familiar with the talks. After the merger, Cofco plans to sell shares in the new company, most likely in Shanghai, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The IPO could value the new company at more than $5 billion, the people said.The combination will create a new agricultural trading giant, putting Cofco’s international trading unit and some of its domestic businesses under one umbrella, with assets spanning from Brazil to China, the people said. The new company will compete with the so-called ABCDs, a quartet of global traders which have dominated the industry for decades: Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc. and Louis Dreyfus Co.The merger is expected to raise more funds which will help drive growth of the company’s domestic and overseas business, said Ma Wenfeng, an analyst at Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultant Co. “It needs money to expand overseas resources because part of the role of a state-owned company is to ensure the country’s food security,” Ma said.China, the world’s largest buyer of commodities, has helped push up food prices over the past 12 months with record purchases of corn and other crops. The new trading colossus will help secure key food-supply chains and provide Beijing with another geopolitical tool in global commerce.The plan comes after Geneva-based Cofco International, also known as CIL, posted record profit on the back of volatile agricultural markets. The overseas trading venture had struggled for several years to make money, but in 2020 pretax profit surged to about $350 million, one of the people said. The results are unaudited and could change.A spokesman for Cofco International in Geneva declined to comment. There was no reply to an email sent to Cofco Corp.’s headquarters in Beijing.Minority InvestorsThe IPO will allow minority shareholders in CIL, including Chinese private equity investor Hopu, state-controlled China Investment Corp., Singaporean state investment agency Temasek and a branch of the World Bank, to monetize their investment. Outside investors currently own about 49% of CIL, with Cofco controlling the rest.The merger is expected to be completed this year with the potential IPO possibly planned for the end of 2021 or early 2022, the people said. Still, the merger structure hasn’t been finalized and the IPO plan depends on investor appetite and commodities prices, they said.Investment bankers, including a bank from China, have been awarded a dual mandate to advise on the plan to merge the Cofco assets and then prepare the IPO, the people said.With the merger, Cofco will combine the market savvy of its international trading venture, which is one of the largest soybean exporters from South America, with its domestic assets that trade and process agricultural commodities in China. In effect, it will link farmers around the world directly with the biggest consumers in China.Cofco made a major splash back in 2014, paying more than $4 billion to buy the agricultural trading assets of Noble Group Ltd. and Dutch grain trader Nidera BV. However, the acquisitions caused major headaches for the Chinese company, saddling it with debt and financial losses related to the deals.(Updates with analyst comments in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hope that South Africa's COVID-19 corruption inspires action

    There's some hope in South Africa that this time the outrage against corruption inspires effective action. Public anger over suspect government contracts worth nearly $900 million for the purchase of supplies to fight COVID-19 may finally bring the South African government to take more decisive steps against corruption, say experts. Africa's most developed economy is already deeply mired in corruption with a commission of inquiry hearing allegations of widespread graft during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma.

  • Taiwanese horror game ‘Devotion’ returns after China controversy

    After it was pulled from Steam and GOG, the Taiwanese horror game 'Devotion' is back on sale.

  • 10 years of war: The Syrian farmer who lost his family

    Abdel Razzak al-Khatoun was a well-to-do farmer in Syria's rural Hama province.Now, ten years on from the start of the civil war, he is penniless, homeless, and living in a tent in northern Idlib.Far worse, Khatoun says he lost his 13 children and wife in the conflict. "After I went out following the revolution, I lost three children and I started moving from one village to another until I reached Saraqib. I lost another seven at the gas station. I’ve lost 13 children now and my wife Um Ayman."His oldest child was 27 and the youngest just 13-years-old. He says some were rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad’s government.Speaking to Reuters through tears Khatoun showed a video on his phone which he said showed the grisly execution of one of his sons.Reuters could not independently verify his account of the civil war, but it is not uncommon.Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the fighting that began with protests that quickly turned violent in 2011.Millions more, like Khatoun, have fled their homes for safer areas within Syria or as refugees abroad.The Assad government denies that it tortures captives. Moscow and Damascus also deny accusations of indiscriminate bombing of civilians, saying they only target radical militants.Assad has survived the insurgency and now holds sway over many parts of the country, helped by Russia’s military and Iran’s Shi’ite militias. He is set to maintain power after a presidential election later this year.As for Khatoun, now 84 years old, he lives with his surviving grandchildren and the wives of his dead sons."I am a farmer and people knew this in the North. I used to work with 1,800 acres and I used to be one of the leading farmers. I am a tough farmer. Now I am penniless. But I thank God for everything."

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Doorbell video captures moment plane crashes into car near Miami, killing two

    Video from a local resident’s porch camera showed the small plane falling from the sky and striking a car as it was driving along the street.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • Boxing legend Marvin Hagler's death is being used by anti-vaxxers to push conspiracies about the COVID vaccine

    An Instagram post by Thomas Hearns said Marvin Hagler died fighting the after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hagler's family has disputed the claim.

  • A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

    Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose noodle shop was tagged with racist graffiti after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • The Snyder Cut Is a Better Version of Justice League . But It Sets a Dangerous Precedent

    When fan culture runs amok, who is in control?

  • Johnson says comments about Capitol breach were not racist

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denied Monday that he made racist comments last week when he said he wasn't concerned about pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January but would have been worried if they were Black Lives Matters protesters. The comments drew a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and others who said Johnson was making racist statements. In an interview Thursday with syndicated radio host Joe Pagliarulo, Johnson said of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory: “I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.”

  • At least two women who accused Cuomo of misbehavior said he summoned them to help navigate his iPhone

    Cuomo exhibited a pattern of hiring younger women to perform "minimal clerical duties" such as dictation, sources told the Albany Times Union.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • 2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

    U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer’s death. George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday on an array of charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and other offenses. The arrests are the closest federal prosecutors have come to identifying and charging anyone associated with the deaths that happened during and after the riot. Five people died, including a woman who was shot by a police officer inside the Capitol.

  • LGBTQ Catholics stung by Vatican rebuff of same-sex unions

    The Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin the Roman Catholic Church cannot bless was no surprise for LGBTQ Catholics in the United States — yet it stung deeply nonetheless. “If priests and pastoral ministers no longer feel they can perform such a blessing, the Catholic laity will step in and perform their own rituals,” DeBernardo said.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • North Korea warns new U.S. administration if it wants peace it must avoid 'causing a stink': KCNA

    The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, criticised ongoing military drills in South Korea and warned the new U.S. administration against "causing a stink" if it wants peace, state news reported on Tuesday. "We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land," Kim said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are travelling in Asia this week for foreign policy and security talks with allies in Japan and South Korea, among other stops.