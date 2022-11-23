Watch: F1 Champ Fernando Alonso Cruised on Sunreef’s Electric Catamaran Before Getting His Own

Fernando Alonso is turning into a real Sunreef Guy.

The two-time Formula 1 champion recently tested out the all-electric Sunreef 80 Eco sail catamaran over a summer holiday in Mykonos ahead of receiving his own power cat from the Polish yard.

The motorsport legend signed the build contract for his custom 60 Sunreef Power Eco last September but decided to take the bigger model on vacation while awaiting delivery. The 40-year-old racer says Sunreef was an “easy choice” because it combines luxury and sustainability like no other shipyard. The Eco range, for instance, features solar-powered multihulls that can sail the world sans noise and emissions. This is exactly what attracted Alonso to the line.

Alonso enjoying the 80-footer’s aft swim platform.

“My life goes so fast,” he said in a statement. “I travel a lot around the world. Once on the track, it’s again all about speed. When I enjoy my time off, I want the exact opposite. I want to travel in total silence, with no fumes, no vibrations.”

Currently under construction in Gdansk, Poland, Alonso’s cat will measure 60 feet from tip to tail. Although that’s a good 20 feet shorter than his holiday companion, both vessels feature the same electric motors and futuristic “solar skin.” This is basically an advanced system of solar panels that covers the exterior of each yacht and generates clean, green energy that is then stored in a battery bank. The 80-footer is also fitted with sails that provide extra power.

Alonso aboard the all-electric catamaran.

As for the interior, Alonso’s model will offer enough room for 12 guests and four crew. The contemporary living quarters will be finished in an array of sustainable materials and also feature an energy-saving air-conditioning system. Like all Sunreef cats, it will come with a variety of high-end furnishings.

Alonso 60-footer is currently under construction.

Alonso isn’t the only sporting great that is a fan of Sunreef. In 2020, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal took delivery of his luxe Sunreef 80 Power Great White, which went on to earn top honors in Robb Report’s 2021 Best of the Best. Let’s see if his fellow Spaniard’s power cat follows suit.

