Watch: Family, friends of Kristin Smart address her killer in California court

Paul Flores was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart on Friday, marking an end to the proseuciton of the nearly 27-year-old mystery.

A Monterey County jury convicted him of the Cal Poly freshman’s murder in October, while a separate jury acquitted his father, Ruben Flores, of helping his son conceal the crime.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe told Flores he had been a “cancer to society,” noting that in the 25 years before his arrest he is alleged to have drugged and raped multiple women, mostly in Los Angeles County.

One by one, Smart’s family members gave powerful victim impact statements, telling the judge how the crime has affected their lives and how the remaining mystery — the location of Smart’s body — continues to torment them to this day.

