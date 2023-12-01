Watch: Family of Shanquella Robinson is suing the ‘Cabo Six’

The family’s attorney, Sue-Ann Robinson, stopped by “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” to discuss how they are handling the case.

It’s been more than a year since the death of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old woman said to have died from alcohol poisoning while vacationing in Cabo, Mexico, with a group of friends. It was later revealed during her autopsy that Robinson died from trauma to her neck and spine. Mexican officials issued an arrest warrant, but there has yet to be any movement on the case. The Robinson family decided to take matters into their own hands and is suing the six people — now known as the Cabo Six — who traveled with their late kin. Frontline Law attorney Sue-Ann Robinson (no relation to the family), who is representing them, stopped by “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” to discuss how they are handling the case.

