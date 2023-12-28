Watch: Famous GOP Presidential Candidate Dragged to Hell For Omitting Slavery from the Civil War

The bar for GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has always been in hell, but she somehow continuously lowers it. This time, she omitted slavery as a reason for the Civil War during a campaign stop in Berlin, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Now, she’s attempting to do damage control.

It went down like this: “What was the cause of the United States Civil War?” a man asked the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor during yesterday’s event. Her reply? “Well, don’t come with an easy question. I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run, the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do,” Haley responded.

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison called Haley’s response “a slap in the face to Black voters.” He stated:

“This isn’t hard: condemning slavery is the baseline for anyone who wants to be President of the United States, but Nikki Haley and the rest of the MAGA GOP are choking on their words trying to rewrite history.”

President Biden simply replied to the video on X/Twitter by commenting: “It was about slavery.” Then on a local radio show, “The Pulse of NH,” Haley attempted to save her campaign with, “Of course the Civil War was about slavery. We know that. That’s the easy part of it.”

She didn’t stop there.

“I want to nip it in the bud. Yes, we know the Civil War was about slavery. But more than that, what’s the lesson in all this? That freedom matters,” she said. “And individual rights and liberties matter for all people. That’s the blessing of America. That was a stain on America when we had slavery.”

She added, “But what we want is [to] never relive it, never let anyone take those freedoms away again.”

Haley may have risen in the polls, but she has definitely lowered herself among many of our Black thought-leaders like Nicole Hannah-Jones. About Haley’s slavery snub, she posted on X, “It’s not even a hard question. It’s absurd that she felt she had to evade the question to avoid political liability.”

