Watch as a fawn gleefully tries out its running legs

This time of year is a great for watching baby animals take their first flight, first steps or learn about their world. One fawn in Williston seemed to be trying out its running legs for the first time and was captured on video.

A doe and fawn were spotted in a Williston neighborhood on July 10, enjoying some of the food at the edge of a yard behind soccer goals and a trampoline. The baby deer starts by playfully jumping around its mother and then gets further and further away.

At first, mom, is watching closely. Once near the edge of the residential property, it seemed to be struck with the idea to run. About 40 seconds into the video you see it careen past the doe and then bound into an area where the trees obscure it, almost afraid it drew too much attention to itself. It decides to come out onto the short grass and try again. This time it runs down and back multiple times, going faster and faster, exhilarated by the quickness. Finally, it prances proudly back to mama.

Don't fawn over fawns

Many fawn are born in late May and the first weeks of June in Vermont and can be fun to watch. Some may even approach neighborhoods where wooded land and fields are nearby. You may notice a fawn left alone for hours on end and be tempted to help. Vermont Fish & Wildlife says it is natural for a mother to leave her baby for a while, but it will come back. The young deer is learning survival skills such as utilizing its natural camouflage and staying still to not attract attention.

There are other risks a human could impose by intervening. A mother deer may not care for their baby if they know people are close by. And a baby could imprint on a person and lose their natural fear of humans. Pet dogs have even been known to kill fawns.

So, if you spot the spotted rump of a baby deer, Vermont Fish & Wildlife says to leave it alone. Maybe pull out your camera and enjoy from afar.

Contact April Barton at abarton@freepressmedia.com or 802-660-1854. Follow her on Twitter @aprildbarton.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Watch a fawn learn to run in Williston