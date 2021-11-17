Watch a fearless kingsnake devour a venomous timber rattlesnake in Georgia

A Georgia woman witnessed a “once-in-a-lifetime wildlife interaction” when she saw a large Eastern kingsnake kill and eat a timber rattlesnake, according to the state’s Wildlife Resources Division.

Brandi Johnson was walking near her home in Dexter, Georgia, when she spotted the two snakes closing in on each other and began recording. Dexter is about 40 miles southeast of Macon.

“Brandi was able to identify both snakes immediately, and made sure to remain a safe distance away as not to disturb the snakes and allow nature to take its course,” the state reported in a Facebook post.

Her video shows the snakes were moving parallel on a dirt road when the kingsnake suddenly lunges and bites the rattlesnake. The two then struggle as the kingsnake coils itself around the rattlesnake.

The video then cuts to the kingsnake sprawled out in the grass, cramming the much fatter rattlesnake down its throat.

“Kingsnakes are strong constrictors, capable of consuming a wide variety of prey items, including venomous snakes,” state officials noted in the video.

“Kingsnakes are resistant to the venom of pit vipers and are known to readily eat copperheads, cottonmouths and rattlesnakes. They will usually strike and grasp snake prey near the head before coiling around, constricting and swallowing headfirst.”

The video, posted Nov. 17, has been viewed more than 8,500 times and gotten hundreds of reactions, with some calling the kingsnake vicious and “straight gangster.”

“That’s why I like having kingsnakes around,” one man wrote.

Eastern kingsnakes can grow as long as 6.9 feet, but average is around 4 feet, according to Outdoor Alabama.

Timber rattlesnakes are “heavy-bodied” by comparison, growing to about 5 feet, Georgiawildlife.com reports.

