WATCH: FHP shares dashcam video of high-speed chase that led to trooper crashing into tree

The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video showing a county-wide chase over the weekend that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Investigators say it all started just before 1 a.m. Saturday when troopers attempted to stop the driver for speeding.

The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Bryce Ackerman-Byers, was able to get away from the trooper.

Nearly an hour later, another trooper spotted the suspect’s BMW street racing at a different location and attempted to pull the driver over again.

That’s when investigators say he took off again, but this time, troopers pursued.

The dashcam video released by FHP Monday shows the suspect reaching speeds well over 100 miles per hour while weaving in and out of traffic and through Orlando International Airport property.

It was at the airport where FHP officials say one of their troopers crashed into a tree during the pursuit.

After the suspect vehicle crashed, multiple people, including Ackerman-Byers, ran from the BMW. Three adults were found soon afterward on airport property and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Ackerman-Byers, 21-year-old Dalton Lee Jones, and 20-year-old Adrian Jacob Hobbs were all taken into custody. A 17-year-old who was in the BMW was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

As the driver, troopers say Ackerman-Byers faces a slew of charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and participating in street racing.

The trooper who crashed into a tree is expected to be fine, according to FHP. They say another trooper was also nearly hit during the pursuit but was able to get away safely.

