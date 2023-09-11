WATCH: Update on fire death of 7-year-old Fresno boy Isaac Vallejo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will hold a news conference regarding new developments in the death investigation of 7-year-old Isaac Vallejo.

Police say on July 6, 2022, the Fresno Fire Department responded to a house fire at 243 North College Avenue in central Fresno.

Fresno Police Department

7-year-old Isaac Vallejo

According to investigators three adults and two children escaped the home, but Isaac Vallejo was unable to escape. Firefighters located the seven-year-old in one of the second-story bedrooms.

Fire investigators determined that an accelerant was used to ignite the fire and classified the case as arson.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

