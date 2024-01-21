How to watch the first Ohio Republican U.S. Senate debate on television and when it starts

Debating GOP contenders for the U.S. Senate include State Senator Matt Dolan, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and luxury car salesman Bernie Moreno on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Akron, Ohio, at Portage Country Club. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

This year, there are 33 United States senators up for re-election. That includes the seat in Ohio currently held by Sen. Sherrod Brown.

That race will heat up on Monday night with the first Republican debate to see who will challenge Brown.

“As the top U.S. Senate race in the country, the entire nation will be tuned into Ohio for this first Republican debate," Ohio Republican Party chairman Alex Triantafilou said in a release. "We look forward to watching three strong conservatives make their case directly to Ohio voters as to why they are the best candidate to end Sherrod Brown’s 50-year political career and get our country back on track."

Here's what to know about the debate, what time it starts and how to watch it:

Who are the GOP candidates for the Ohio Senate race?

State Sen. Matt Dolan, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno are running for the chance to unseat Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Voters will decide in the March 19 primary election which candidate will oppose Brown.

What time is the Ohio Republican U.S. Senate?

The debate is at 7 p.m. on Monday. It will take place at the WJW Fox 8 studio in Cleveland and air on television stations owned by Nexstar Media: WJW Fox 8 (Cleveland), WCMH (Columbus), WDTN (Dayton) and WYTV (Youngstown).

It will also air on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Who is Donald Trump endorsing in the 2024 Ohio Senate race?

In December, Trump backed Moreno. The former Northeast Ohio auto magnate initially considered a Senate run in 2022 before Trump intervened.

"It's time for the entire Republican Party to UNITE around Bernie's campaign for Senate, so that we can have a BIG victory in what will be the most important election in American history," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Who is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine supporting in the 2024 Ohio Senate race?

DeWine hasn't backed a candidate in the Ohio Senator race yet.

"We have three very good people running for the United States Senate and whoever wins the primary, I will support that individual for United States Senate," DeWine said earlier this month.

Get more political analysis by listening to the Ohio Politics Explained podcast

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What time, how to watch the Ohio Republican U.S. Senate debate