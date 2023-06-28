WATCH: Flagler County deputy arrests drunk wrong-way driver on US-1, sheriff says

A Flagler County deputy is credited with stopping a driver going the wrong way on US-1.

The deputy veered his patrol car into that man’s car and forced him up onto a median.

After the man was pulled over, the deputy said the driver, 57-year-old Timothy Toporek, smelled of alcohol and could not follow directions.

“This is your debit car, not your driver’s license. Do you have your ID on you? Sir, I’m asking for your identity card, not your debit card. I need your driver’s license,” the officer is heard telling the man in body camera video.

Toporek is facing reckless driving and DUI charges.

