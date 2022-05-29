WATCH: Flagler County man arrested after punching elderly man in the face, deputies say

A Flagler County man was arrested last week after he punched an elderly man in the face and threw coffee at him, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident happened last Sunday at a Shell gas station on Palm Coast Parkway Northeast.

Security camera video was released by the sheriff’s office showing Sean Ruel, 39, inside the store and throwing a cup off coffee at the victim’s feet at the checkout counter.

Deputies said the coffee splashed on the 76-year-old man’s leg after it was thrown by Ruel, who then walked out of the store.

Deputies said video shows the elderly man leave the store to ask Ruel why he threw the coffee at him, and Ruel walking over and punch him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Deputies used the security camera video to locate Ruel, who was found the next day and arrested.

“Because this guy couldn’t control his anger, he battered a senior citizen and is lucky he did not seriously injure him,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our deputies did a great job to identify, locate and arrest Ruel for what he did to this senior in our community. We won’t tolerate this kind of behavior.”

Deputies said Ruel was charged with battery of a person over 65. He has been previously arrested and charged with three DUIs in California.

