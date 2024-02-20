WATCH: Florida deputy helps save infant’s life after deadly motorcycle crash

A Florida deputy is being recognized for his heroic actions to help save the life of an infant.

Investigators said a motorcyclist sped past a deputy in Charlotte County and crashed into an SUV earlier this month.

The deputy found the motorcyclist dead and a mother and her two children inside the SUV.

However, the 6-month-old child didn’t have a pulse.

The deputy started chest compressions, and first responders took over when they showed up.

Thankfully, they got the baby’s pulse going again.

The baby is recovering in the hospital.

