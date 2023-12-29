Watch as Florida firefighters, deputies save family's Christmas after wreck drowns gifts

A Christmas morning car crash could have wrecked a Jacksonville, Florida family's holiday, but first responders saved the day.

Ayanna Montes and her three children were headed south on Interstate 95 about 80 miles from Jacksonville on Dec. 25 when their vehicle went off the highway, struck a pole, rolled, and ended up in a ditch with about three feet of water, the Volusia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Passersby helped the family, which suffered some minor injuries, out of the vehicle before first responders arrived. However, when sheriff's deputies and City of Ormond Beach firefighters got there they learned all of the family's Christmas presents were in the submerged car.

The firefighters used a ladder to get to the submerged vehicle and, along with the deputies, created a human chain to pass the gifts, some with soggy wrapping paper, out of the wrecked vehicle.

Deputies took them back to the sheriff's office to dry and added a "few extra donated gifts to bring to the hospital," the City of Ormond Beach posted on Facebook.

'Unimaginable': Long Island police searching for person who stabbed dog 17 times

Back at home, the family's mother told WKMG, a CBS TV station in Orlando, “I was just in shock,” after the accident. “My daughter’s face had glass everywhere. My son’s arm, he broke his wrist, but the firefighters, everybody that was there, were so helpful.”

Montes wanted to thank the first responders for their help, too. They "were so kind and patient to me and my kids," she told WKMG. "All you did was try to calm me down and I want to thank you to continue the work to do what you do, because if it wasn’t for you guys, I don’t know where I would be right now.”

A human chain was formed and the firefighters passed the gifts to deputies, who took them back to VSO to sort, dry, and supplement with a few extra donated gifts to bring to the hospital. Great job all!! pic.twitter.com/qa6aQAAo6N — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) December 25, 2023

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christmas Day crash in Florida: First responders save family's gifts