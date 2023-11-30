How to watch Florida Governor Ron DeSantis debate California's Gavin Newsom

Newsom vs. DeSantis. West Coast vs. East Coast. "The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate."

That's what Fox News is calling tonight's debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. It airs at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 30, on Fox News.

Though the West Coast and East Coast governors are not running against each other, the 90-minute debate will be all politics.

DeSantis and Newsom will battle it out in Alpharetta, Georgia, in what the network is calling "The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate." Political talk show host Sean Hannity will moderate the broadcast without a studio audience.

"Throughout the debate, Hannity will highlight a variety of issues in each state, including the economy, the border, immigration, crime, and inflation," the network said in a news release.

It takes place ahead of three presidential debates next year and after three debates. Fox News has said this debate is mainly unrelated to the 2024 election. Here's what we know and how to watch.

When is the Newsom-DeSantis debate?

The 90-minute debate will be at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET live Thursday from Alpharetta, Georgia, and moderated by Fox News host Sean Hannity without a studio audience.

How to watch DeSantis-Newsom debate

The debate will broadcast live on Fox News Channel and simulcast on Fox News Radio. Viewers can also see the event stream on FoxNews.com with a valid cable subscription.

Florida poll finds favor for abortion constitutional amendment, angst over housing costs

What are some concerns/issues for DeSantis in Florida?

According to Palm Beach Post report, an issues-based poll by a Florida university placed the state's cost of living crisis at the top of concerns.

The survey conducted by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab in November found housing, inflation, the economy and jobs combined topped the list of preoccupations at a combined 51%. Education and immigration drew 9% each.

The cost of buying a home or paying rent topped the list of concerns at 26%, not a surprising result following almost three years of surging housing costs and rising property insurance premiums. The latter has led to multiple legislative special sessions that have approved reforms, while state lawmakers and local governments also have approved measures to bolster the availability of homes for middle- and lower-income residents.

Even so, 25% of respondents blamed Gov. Ron DeSantis, natural disasters, and state lawmakers for the mess while 30% pinned the problem on the insurance industry. Another 15% placed fraud and exploitation of insurers by property owners and lawyers.

Another category that lumped inflation, the economy and jobs followed closely at 25% on the list of worries.

The dissatisfaction with the economy dented support for elected leaders. None fared worse than President Joe Biden who got a 62% unfavorable rating.

Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and DeSantis fared better, with the former president listing a 49% unfavorable rating and 48% approval. The governor had equal favorable and unfavorable ratings at 48%.

Is Gavin Newsom running for president?

Newsom has shut down any speculation that he will challenge President Joe Biden's Democratic spot.

After the second GOP primary debate in Simi Valley, California on Sept. 27, Newsom told reporters he felt confident Biden would win reelection. During a post-debate Fox interview, Hannity asked the governor for a 'yes' or 'no' answer on whether he would "ever accept the Democratic nomination to run for president in 2024 under any circumstances."

"Of course not. It’s a hypothetical," Newsom replied. "It’s ridiculous. Joe Biden is our president."

Where does Ron DeSantis stand in presidential race?

Former president Donald Trump is still leading the GOP primary race with 58% average as of Nov. 29 according to FiveThirtyEight polling. DeSantis is trailing behind with 13% followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 10%.

DeSantis has publicly criticized the odds of Trump beating Biden during the election if he wins the Republican slot and has gone as far to say that the 77-year-old is not fit to serve as president.

“I wouldn’t be running unless I thought that the Democrats would beat Trump if he were the nominee,” DeSantis said in interview on CNN’s “State of the Union" earlier this month. “If he were the nominee, you’re gonna see scorched earth, you’re gonna see all this stuff brought up from the past and the whole election will end up being a referendum on Donald Trump.”

Governors' previous digs at each other

DeSantis and Newsom have not shied away from criticizing how the other runs their state. The Florida governor called called California “the petri dish for American leftism" in a fundraising video shared earlier this month

"Everything Biden is doing, they would acerbate and they would cause this country to collapse. That is not the future that we need," DeSantis said. "Florida shows a model for revival. A model based on freedom."

Newsom released a similar video accusing DeSantis criminalizing any woman who seeks an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ad displays women and physicians faces on "Wanted" posters.

"That’s not freedom. That’s Ron DeSantis’s Florida,” Newsom said in the television ad.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: DeSantis-Newsom: Great Red vs. Blue State Debate tonight what channel