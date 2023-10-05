WATCH: Florida man burns McDonald’s employee with hot coffee during food price argument, police say

A South Florida man is accused of burning a McDonald’s employee with hot coffee.

Police released surveillance video that appears to show Elizar Ravelo slapping the drink out of the worker’s hand.

Officials said the incident happened in August.

The McDonald’s employee, Stephanie Res-Tuccia, said Ravelo was a regular customer.

However, that day she told Miami Springs police he started arguing about the price of his food.

“He started you know like insulting me, calling me names, insulting the guy in the back, and as soon as I put the coffee out, he just snatched the coffee and it went all over me,” she said.

Investigators said Ravelo turned himself in a month later, saying he was unhappy with his service.

Records show he has been charged with felony battery.

