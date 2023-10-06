WATCH: Florida man slaps piping hot coffee onto fast-food employee over cost of drink

A Florida man was captured on surveillance footage having a meltdown over the price of a cup of coffee at a drive through, slapping the beverage from the worker's hands and severely burning her.

The Miami Springs Police Department shared surveillance video from the drive-thru window area capturing the moment the customer became "verbally abusive" towards the fast-food worker.

The incident happened Aug. 25 at a fast food restaurant in Miami Springs, Fla.

Police said the coffee spilled onto her right arm and chest area, causing red burn marks on her skin.

The Aug. 25 incident captures 64-year-old Elizar Ravelo engage in a heated exchange with the workers over the price of his items.

Police said that the manager came over to the window, hoping to deescalate the situation, saying that she didn't "appreciate the way he was treating the employees and that if he continued to do so, (he) would not be allowed back at the restaurant."

Despite the warning, the disgruntled customer "began to verbally assault her" and threatened to throw coffee on her.

Seconds later, the employee is seen handing Ravelo his bag of food and then a steaming cup of coffee.

Police said that Ravelo "purposely reached out" and "slapped" the hot coffee from the worker's outreached hands.

Elizar Ravelo was arrested and charged with felony battery, court records show.

Ravelo sped off from the restaurant, but was located by the Miami Springs Detective Bureau and arrested.

He was charged with felony battery, but is no longer in custody after posting $5,000 bond.

The Miami Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.





