WATCH: Florida police officers lift car off man trapped underneath — 'somebody pull him out!'

A Florida man has two police officers to thank for saving his life after they lifted a car off him.

Cape Coral police say officers were called just before 6 p.m. Monday for a man trapped under his car. When police arrived, they determined the jack the man used to hold up the car while he worked underneath it failed, causing the vehicle to fall on him.

Urgency can be heard in a video shared to Cape Coral Police Department's Instagram page, as an officer rushes up and is seen in bodycam footage placing his hands under the wheel well of a red car, lifts it and shouts "somebody pull him out!"

Carlos Romero told local TV station WBBH that he was helping his father-in-law replace the transmission at the time of the jack failure, and that he tried to lift the vehicle on his own, but could not.

"He has a pulse," Romero can be heard saying in the video, after his father-in-law was pulled out from under the car.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but is now back at home, police said. An incident report obtained by the Fort Myers News-Press said the man suffered rib fractures.

The Police Department credited Officer Bridges and Officer Klakowicz for rescuing the man.

"Through the officers’ quick response times and high levels of physical fitness, they saved a man’s life," the department said in the social media post.





