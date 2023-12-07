Watch for flurries or light snow in the morning for North Jersey

As the cold weather settles in, New Jersey residents are beginning to see flurries falling outside of their windows.

On Thursday morning at 5:40 a.m., the National Weather Service issued an alert for 15 New Jersey counties warning residents of light snow with the potential to cause slippery roads.

The alert said, "An area of light snow is moving into the region, with snow being most likely northwest of Interstate 95. With cold air temperatures, many road surfaces are presently below freezing. Any untreated surfaces may quickly become slippery with just a light coating of snow when combined with rush hour traffic. Morning commuters should use extra caution if they encounter snow, especially if it starts to accumulate on road surfaces."

The counties included Morris, Sussex, Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren.

The alert was set to expire at 10 a.m. and all snow is expected to end by early afternoon.

Following a series of mild winters over the past few years, residents are wondering what they should be expecting this season.

In October, AccuWeather released its US winter forecast for the 2023-2024 season. According to their predictions you might be able to break out your shovels and skis this year because New Jersey may be in for a snowier winter... finally.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: National Weather Service Alert: Snow and slippery roads in NJ