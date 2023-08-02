Watch This Ford GT Get Its First Wash After Sitting Outside for Five Years

AMMO NYC - YouTube

The 2005-2006 Ford GT is a certified collectable. Prices have shot up on the supercharged mid-engine supercar, meaning many owners now keep their GTs in spotless, climate-controlled garages and rarely ever drive them. This one was abandoned five years ago after its owner passed away, and now, it's finally getting the cosmetic restoration it deserves.

This '05 GT was sent to pro detailer Larry Kosilla of AMMO NYC, who documented the entire detail start to finish. Unlike most GTs, which have never spent a night outside, this one sat uncovered, allowing all sorts of dirt, grime, and critters to get inside. The engine bay and underbody trays look like they've been lived in, while the interior leather has fully dried out. The headlight covers have yellowed, and the tires have dry-rotted.

In addition to giving the GT three (3) thorough washes, Kosilla also had the tires replaced, the oil changed, and the valve covers cleaned. He went as far as to take the seats and carpeting out to extract the deeply embedded grossness. This way the new owner won't have to worry about just hopping in and going for a drive once they get their hands on it. Hopefully whoever buys this car will get out and drive it, rather than hide it away.

