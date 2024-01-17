WATCH: Former ESPN Sportscaster Ejected From RV on Freeway

A former ESPN sportscaster says his wife fell asleep at the wheel before a crash that ejected him from their RV onto a busy California freeway on Tuesday. Cordell Patrick says they were driving to their home in Valencia on the 14 Freeway when he unbuckled his seatbelt to use the RV’s restroom. It was then that he noticed his wife had dozed off and the vehicle was drifting towards the median at around 60 miles per hour. “I tried grabbing the steering wheel, but before I could grab it we already had impact,” Patrick told KTLA. He was thrown out the driver’s side window over the central divide and into oncoming traffic, traveling around 170 feet. Patrick said he feared he’d be hit by a car and thought to himself, “I’ll be dead shortly.” He suffered multiple broken bones and road rash on 60 percent of his body, but miraculously survived. “It was divine intervention,” he said.

