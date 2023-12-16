WATCH: Former firehouse under renovation in DC catches fire

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A former firehouse in Northwest D.C. caught fire on Friday evening, officials said.

DC Fire and EMS said in a post at 7:40 p.m. that crews were responding to the 1600 block of N Capitol St. NW. The 3-story former firehouse was under renovation.

Dog rescued from house fire in Frederick County

The post said that a Mayday for a firefighter in distress was declared and resolved and that all members were accounted for.

(DC Fire and EMS)

(DC Fire and EMS)

As of the post, officials said that the building had been evacuated and that crews were starting an outside attack on the blaze.

In an update around 7:50 p.m., officials said that the building next door was “severely threatened.”

No injuries had been reported at that point.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.