Watch former UL offensive tackle Max Mitchell at Ragin' Cajuns pro day
Watch former Ragin's Cajuns offensive tackle Max Mitchell at UL football's pro day on Monday.
The Guardians are set to have an even younger roster in 2022. Their hope is that a collection of youthful talent can lead them to the postseason.
Twins Olivia and Sophia Dikeman were born with a rare blood disorder called Diamond-Blackfan anemia (DBA) and are in search of bone marrow donors.
Park Ridge Golf Course was built on a closed landfill.
Airlines have canceled more than 3,300 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues.
Titans WR A.J. Brown is just as tired of all the trade speculation as the rest of us.
Veteran running back Melvin Gordon remains a free agent. As he waits for his next opportunity, he has made a change in representation. Per NFLPA records, Gordon has retained Brian Murphy and Joe Panos of Athletes First. Previously, Gordon was represented by Fletcher Smith and Damarius Bilbo. Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million contract with [more]
Eliza Harris reveals how her former apartment in Chelsea was transformed into Sister Parish Design's new studio and office space.
Drafting Evan Neal No. 3 overall seems redundant, but Peter King gives a good reason why the Houston Texans might take the Alabama OT.
Randall Cooper, 28, of Sherman was sentenced to 35 years in prison on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge recently.
It’s 2022, but we’re channeling Britney Spears circa 2001. The post Y2K trends you probably already have in your closet, and if not, we have you covered appeared first on In The Know.
Meet Ninja – a Berlin dog that’s a bit of a parkour (or should that be “barkour”?) master.Footage shows the border collie jumping high onto trees before hopping onto a shed, and finally jumping onto his trainer’s back to reach the ground again.Throughout the video, Ninja obediently follows his trainer’s instructions before barking excitedly at the end of his tricks.The “Parkour Dog” featured on Top Dog Germany, a six-part TV series, in 2021. Clearly, he’s still got it! Credit: Dominik Arend via Storyful
“I admire the things he’s done… Some of the things he’s done he should be embarrassed by.”
The team is choosing to appeal the letter’s release, however, for reasons that have nothing to do with public relations.
At the 2022 Grammys Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion paid homage to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey's brown dress showdown at the 1998 MTV VMAs
His daughter Sally Billinge-Shandley said her father ‘always fought in what he believed in’
(Bloomberg) -- A hawkish Federal Reserve, high inflation, war and pestilence are among the reasons to doubt the U.S. stock market rebound. Technical studies suggest such naysayers risk missing out on a run to a record high.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkrain
Quincy Isaiah and Dr. Solomon Hughes detail their journeys into becoming Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for HBO's Winning Time.
Diamonds really are a girl's best friend.
DeVante Parker wanted to get traded to New England.
TikTok user and college student Bria Blake shared a video explaining the incident on March 30 and has since garnered over 165,000 likes on the post.