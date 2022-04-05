Watch former UL offensive tackle Max Mitchell at Ragin' Cajuns pro day

Storyful

Meet Ninja – a Berlin dog that’s a bit of a parkour (or should that be “barkour”?) master.Footage shows the border collie jumping high onto trees before hopping onto a shed, and finally jumping onto his trainer’s back to reach the ground again.Throughout the video, Ninja obediently follows his trainer’s instructions before barking excitedly at the end of his tricks.The “Parkour Dog” featured on Top Dog Germany, a six-part TV series, in 2021. Clearly, he’s still got it! Credit: Dominik Arend via Storyful