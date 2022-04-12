WATCH: Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect after high-speed chase

An attempt to initiate a traffic stop quickly became a high-speed chase as Forsyth County Sheriff deputies pursued a driver who was swerving in and out of lanes.

Saturday morning after 4 a.m., a deputy tried to perform a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat on GA 400 northbound, but as the official approached the vehicle, the driver sped off, video shows.

Police said speeds reached 145 mph as he attempted to elude capture as he traveled toward Market Place Boulevard.

The driver, 23-year-old Lamont Rashid of Atlanta headed back toward GA 400 before he was met with by another deputy on GA 400 southbound.

Stop strips were deployed and the chase came to an end near the Peachtree Parkway exit, police said.

Rashid was arrested and charged with:

driving under the influence of drugs

fleeing/attempting to elude

reckless driving

failure to maintain lane

speeding

failure to obey traffic control device

driving while license suspended or revoked

driving on the wrong side of the roadway

improper turn

He posted bond on Monday and was released.

