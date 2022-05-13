Watch: Fort Worth police seek help identifying suspect in shooting outside Varsity Tavern
Fort Worth police are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe is responsible for a shooting outside a West 7th nightclub that injured two people last Sunday.
Shots rang out outside the Varsity Tavern around 1:30 a.m., when a gunman fired shots into a crowd then fled the scene on foot. Two victims were shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
#TakeALook
Early morning May 8.
Suspect fired a gun into a crowd of bystanders, striking several victims. Notice the distinct jacket he is wearing.
817-392-4467 if you know who he is.
Report #: 220035433 pic.twitter.com/VQQqdtUDPT
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 11, 2022
Police released video footage of the shooting suspect on their social media platforms, asking for additional information.
The video shows a man in a black and green jacket with patches, and ripped blue jeans, walking on a sidewalk by the nightclub.
The video was accompanied by photo stills of the man, with what appears to be a black firearm, and his arm extended forward with the weapon.
Anyone with information should contact the police department at 817-392-4467.