Watch as four killer whales — including a baby — torpedo toward tourist boat in CA

Tourists in Monterey Bay had an “incredible day” when a pod of killer whales made an unexpected appearance.

Toward the end of a Jan. 23 tour, boaters spotted four orcas hunting sea lions, Monterey Bay Whale Watch said in a Jan. 24 Facebook post.

“During the encounter, they were hunting sea lions and then started traveling fast to the west,” the tour agency said. “It was a brief encounter, but an exciting one!”

Experts said they last saw the orcas in December.

Drone footage and photos show the family, including its youngest and smallest member, swimming directly toward the Monterey Bay Whale Watch tour boat.

“(Today’s) trip was definitely one for the books,” the agency wrote in a separate Facebook post about the encounter.

Experts from California Killer Whale Project identified the four predators as “Hopper’s Pod.” The pod is named after its matriarch, Hopper.

“We have known Hopper since she was born in 1995! She is a very successful mom,” the agency’s post said. “All members of the matriline were there, including beautiful big boy CA39A2, and Hopper’s youngest offspring, CA39A5, who is about 1 years old!”

The whales were hunting sea lions in Monterey Bay.

Experts last spotted the matriline in December, according to California Killer Whale Project.

“(Hopper’s) now 1 year old calf (CA39A5) is good nice and healthy,” the group said in a Jan. 24 Facebook post. “Also her sprouter son (CA39A2) is getting HUGE!!”

