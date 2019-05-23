Watch this four-legged robot pull a dang airplane

Twitter More

The world's strongest men must be shaking in their very large boots, because robots are here to steal their jobs.

The HyQReal robot is a "hydraulically powered quadruped" developed by a team in Italy at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT). It is power-autonomous and wirelessly communicates with its overlords. And, oh yeah, it walks, and is pretty dang strong.

The robot's IIT makers tested its strength recently by tasking the lil' guy with pulling a 3 ton passenger airplane. You can watch the feat above, with a lengthy and dramatic introduction featuring sensual shots of the robot's body, and a lot of white men, standing around, eventually congratulating each other. Read more...

