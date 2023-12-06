How to watch fourth Republican primary debate

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy pose on stage prior to the Republican Presidential Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami on Nov. 8. File Photo by Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The field for the Republican Party's presidential nomination is down to five, with four candidates on the debate stage in Columbia, S.C., on Wednesday.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is among the four candidates who will participate after meeting the Republican National Committee's requirements. She will be joined by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The two hour debate begins at 8 p.m. EDT. It will air on NewsNation's television network and website. It can also be found on The CW in eastern and central time zones.

The debate will be moderated by NewsNation hosts Elizabeth Vargas and Megyn Kelly, as well as Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief Eliana Johnson.

Candidates needed to poll at 6% or higher in two national polls or in one national poll and two early voting state polls to qualify. Early voting states are Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

Wednesday's debate will be the fourth to take place without former President Donald Trump. He has been outspoken against the debate and primary process, calling for debates to be canceled and the Republican Party to throw its support behind him.

The RNC has not announced details for its fifth debate, which is expected to take place before the Iowa caucus on Jan. 15.