Watch the Franklin Regional marching band perform at today's Pearl Harbor parade in Hawaii

Dec. 7—Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band members will take part in the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade today in Hawaii, and school officials have provided a link to watch the parade live.

Livestreaming at 9:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. in Honolulu), the parade will be the culmination of the band's weeklong trip to the Pacific Ocean islands.

The band also performed in the shadow of the USS Arizona Memorial on Pearl Harbor Day.

Click here to watch the parade via the Historic Programs YouTube page, or go to YouTube.com and search "2023 Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade."

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .